Ananya Panday Recreates Rani Mukerji's <i>Shava Shava</i> Look From <i>K3G</i> For Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party

Every year, Manish Malhotra hosts a star-studded Diwali party. It becomes the talk of B-town, as celebrities dress in the finest couture from the designer's ever-refreshing and stylish collections.

From Aishwarya Rai making a statement in a red saree with Abhishek Bachchan to Kareena Kapoor serving one of the best cocktail looks of the night, celebs often turn heads and make headlines. Among the most impressive outfits of the evening was Ananya Panday's recreation of Rani Mukerji's look from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Ananya Panday Recreates Rani Mukerji's Shava Shava Look

When Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham released in 2001, it was not just the performances of the cast and its family-oriented plotline that made it a hit. Some of the outfits and accessories from the film became iconic in the early 2000s.

From Rani Mukerji's lehenga in the Shava Shava song to Kareena Kapoor's outfit when she was first introduced as Poo, everyone took inspiration from the film and recreated those looks at festive gatherings and wedding celebrations.

Recently, at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash in Mumbai, Ananya Panday's moodboard was Rani Mukerji's lehenga in Shava Shava. The ensemble remains relevant even in 2026.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Chand Mera Dil star shared four pictures of Rani Mukerji from the film in which the actress wore the sequin lehenga. In the next story, she shared photos from a shoot featuring her recreated version of the outfit.

The actor styled a silver sequin skirt featuring a fishtail silhouette with a matching blouse. She paired it with a white dupatta adorned with silver sequins. Her accessories included a diamond-studded necklace, rings, and matching statement earrings. She ditched bangles, keeping the look effortlessly chic.

She centre-parted her locks and left her soft curls loose. As for her makeup, Ananya Panday opted for a soft glam look. She applied mauve-pink lipstick, pink blush, and shimmer eyeshadow. She lined her eyes with kohl and added depth with mascara.

Ananya Panday was last seen in Chand Mera Dil, Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, and Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh.

Also Read | Trisha Krishnan Stuns In Pink Saree As She Joins Vijay For Chennai Wedding Reception