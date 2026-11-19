It has been 25 years since Karan Johar brought the Raichand household to the big screen with Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. To celebrate the film's milestone, Airbnb has brought the iconic house to life. The company has recreated the Raichand household in Mumbai, allowing fans an exclusive experience to be hosted by the film's cast, Kareena Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, and filmmaker Karan Johar, between December 1 and 6.

It has been promoted as an interactive two-hour experience, with fans getting the opportunity to walk down the grand stairway, go through Poo's wardrobe, and explore the family study room. This is an invitation-only event, and fans need to book slots on the Airbnb website to become a part of the experience.

The Airbnb recreation will allow guests to explore the mansion through an immersive audio tour featuring memorable moments from the film. Visitors can also step inside a recreation of Poo's wardrobe, participate in a character-inspired entry challenge and write a personal note inspired by the movie's themes of love and family. Each guest will also receive a commemorative keepsake.

Kareena, Hrithik, and Karan shared their excitement about playing hosts and welcoming a new generation of fans. “You've been part of this family for 25 years. The least we can do is give you the key,” the caption of the announcement video read.

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How to book an invitation?

Airbnb has shared that there are only 180 invitations available over the six days of the experience at The Raichand House. The booking requests will open on November 23 at noon on the company website.

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Booking is free of cost, and each spot covers one guest and one companion. The travel responsibilities to and from the venue will lie with the guest. The company also shared that the experience did not include in-person appearances of Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan.