Diljit Dosanjh is gearing up to entertain his fans in Gujarat with his upcoming performance at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on November 21. Ahead of the next stop on his Aura India Tour, the singer took some time out to visit Girnar Parvat. The star shared a glimpse of his spiritual outing with fans on Instagram.

In the video posted by the singer, he can be seen making his way up the mountain, trekking along the route and climbing a series of steps. He is also seen taking a cable car for part of the journey before reaching the Ambaji Mata Temple. The clip ends with Diljit offering prayers at the shrine.

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Sharing the video, the singer wrote in his caption, “GIRNAR PARVAT. Formed Around 66 Million Years Ago. Gujarat.”

Watch the full post below:

About Girnar Parvat

The mountain's long history, religious sites and trekking routes make it an interesting destination for travellers. From ancient Jain temples to Hindu shrines and a ropeway ride offering views of the surrounding landscape, here's everything you need to know before planning a visit to Girnar Parvat.

Where Is Girnar Parvat Located?

Girnar is a group of mountains situated near Junagadh in Gujarat. Also known as Girinagar and Revatak Parvata, the mountain range is considered sacred by both Hindus and Jains. It is an important pilgrimage destination, with several temples and religious sites spread across its slopes and peaks.

What Makes Girnar Parvat Special?

One of the biggest reasons to visit Girnar is its collection of ancient temples. The mountain is home to several Jain shrines, including the famous Neminath Temple, dedicated to the 22nd Jain Tirthankara, Lord Neminath. The temple complex is known for its detailed stonework, carved pillars and beautiful domes.

The mountain also has several Hindu temples. The Ambaji Mata Temple is among the important shrines here and attracts devotees throughout the year. Other notable religious sites include the Gorakhnath Temple, Dattatreya Temple and Kalika Temple. These shrines are located at different points along the mountain route.

Girnar Ropeway: An Easier Way To Reach The Temple

Not everyone has to climb every step to enjoy Girnar. The Girnar Ropeway offers an alternative for visitors who want to reach the Ambaji Mata Temple without taking on the entire uphill trek.

The ropeway connects the foothills to the temple area, taking visitors above the mountain slopes and offering views of the surrounding landscape along the way.

Best Time To Visit Girnar Parvat

The months between November and February are generally considered a good time to visit Girnar, as the weather is cooler and more suitable for trekking. Starting early in the morning is recommended, particularly if you plan to climb several sections of the mountain.

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How To Reach Girnar Parvat?

Girnar is located near Junagadh, which is well connected to other parts of Gujarat by road and rail. Junagadh Railway Station is the nearest major railway station, while Rajkot is the nearest major airport. From Junagadh, visitors can take local transport or a taxi to Girnar Taleti, the starting point for the traditional climb and the ropeway.

If you are planning a trip, you can also explore other attractions in Junagadh, including Uparkot Fort and the Ashoka Rock Edicts. This makes Girnar a good addition to a wider Gujarat travel itinerary.