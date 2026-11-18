Ahead of his upcoming concert at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on November 21, Diljit Dosanjh scooped out some time to explore the places of interest in Gujarat. After a thrilling wildlife safari in Gir forest, Diljit visited sacred Girnar temple situated on Girnar mountain. In the video shared by the singer on social media, Diljit is seen climbing the steps to visit the temple. He is also seen offering prayers in the temple. In the video, Diljit is heard saying that he wished to climb all the steps to enter the temple.

He captioned the video, "GIRNAR PARVAT. Formed Around 66 Million Years Ago."

Girnar Temple is a cluster of historic marble Jain temples seated on a plateau about 3,800 steps up the mountain. The foremost and oldest among them is the Neminath Jain Temple, dedicated to Lord Neminath, the 22nd Jain Tirthankara, who is believed to have attained Nirvana here. Other notable Jain shrines include the Mallinath Temple (built in 1177 CE) and the Ambika Temple.

The higher peaks feature prominent Hindu shrines. The highest peak houses the Guru Dattatreya Temple, dedicated to Lord Dattatreya. Other significant sites include the Amba Mata Temple (frequently visited by newlyweds), the Gorakshanath Temple, and the Kalika Temple.

Earlier, Diljit shared a video showing him exploring the forest in open jeeps, enjoying close views of lions, lionesses, and their cubs. The singer appeared to be making the most of the experience, even holding a camera in his hand to capture the wildlife during the safari. From the jeep ride to the sight of the big cats in their natural habitat, the clip offers a peek into how the team spent some time away from the concert preparations.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Diljit kept his caption short and wrote, "GIR National Park Safari Gujarat. AURA INDIA TOUR 2026."

A few days ago, the singer took a short break from his busy routine and headed to Rishikesh for a getaway.

Diljit shared a series of pictures from his trip on Instagram, offering fans a glimpse of his time in the yoga capital of the world. One of the photographs showed him posing with the historic Narendranagar Palace in the background. Other pictures captured different moments from his holiday, including a meal, a helicopter ride and interactions with fans.

The singer also gave a peek into the property where he stayed, along with glimpses of a musical night and what appeared to be a Shiva temple.

After his Ahmedabad concert on November 21, Diljit Dosanjh will take his Aura India Tour to Mumbai on November 27, followed by Bengaluru on November 29. The India leg of the tour will then continue with a performance in Lucknow on December 5.