Barely a day before Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh is scheduled to take the stage in Ahmedabad, his high-profile concert has drawn a formal complaint from a Chandigarh-based academic and social activist.

Dr Punditrao Dharenavar, an associate professor at a postgraduate government college in Chandigarh, travelled to the Ahmedabad city to urge authorities to impose strict conditions on the live performance.

Following a formal representation made by Dharenavar, the Ahmedabad Police recorded his official statement on Thursday evening, even as no First Information Report (FIR) has been registered in the matter so far.

Dharenavar's intervention began with a written submission to the Ahmedabad District Child Protection Officer (DCPU), which was subsequently routed through the office of the Ahmedabad Police Commissioner to the Motera stadium police station.

In his representation, the academic laid out three primary demands for the concert organisers and the performer: a prohibition on songs promoting alcohol and drugs, a ban on wearing bullet belts as stage props, and strict restrictions against bringing children onto the stage.

Citing the hazards of high-decibel audio systems and intense laser lighting, he argued that allowing minors on stage poses direct physical risks to their hearing and eyesight.

Beyond child safety, the complainant raised sharp cultural and religious objections to the lyrical content commonly associated with commercial Punjabi pop performances.

Dharenavar alleged that performing tracks glorifying intoxicants while wearing a turban deeply hurts the religious sentiments of Sikhs and the wider public.

Clarifying that his campaign is not targeted solely at Dosanjh, he noted that he has previously raised similar objections against other prominent artists, including singer Karan Aujla, Honey Singh and others, in an effort to curb the normalisation of substance abuse through mainstream entertainment.

Speaking to NDTV, Dharenavar anchored his demands in a prior directive issued by the Punjab and Haryana High Court regarding songs that promote alcohol, drugs, and violence.

He contended that the judicial order should be enforced uniformly across the country rather than remaining confined to a single jurisdiction.

"The same concerns apply in every state, because everything is the same," Dharenavar said, pointing out that while strict enforcement had curbed such performances in cities like Mohali, artists continue to perform those tracks freely when touring outside Punjab.

With the concert set to go ahead, the activist has placed both the event organisers and local law enforcement on notice, warning of judicial escalation if his objections are ignored.

While the Motera police have taken his statement on record without initiating criminal proceedings, Dharenavar maintained that he is closely monitoring the event for any breach of norms.

"If violations still occur during the concert despite my complaints to the police and child protection authorities, I will approach the Gujarat High Court," he stated, signalling a potential legal battle in the aftermath of the show.