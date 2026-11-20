A medical student was allegedly kidnapped from the campus of Kanachur Medical College in Karnataka's Mangaluru, with videos of the incident circulating on social media showing a group of people dragging her into a vehicle before driving away.

The incident, which took place Thursday evening, has triggered allegations that the woman's own family members were involved in taking her away because of her relationship with a man from another faith.

The circumstances surrounding the kidnapping, including the identities of those involved and the motive, are being investigated by the police.

A video of the incident shows several people approaching the woman on the college premises, forcibly dragging her towards a vehicle and pushing her inside. The vehicle, identified in reports as a Thar SUV, is then seen leaving the campus.

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy on Friday directed police officials to register a case, investigate the incident and trace the woman.

The police have registered a case in connection with the kidnapping and initiated efforts to establish the student's whereabouts.

According to the commissioner, the woman is an adult and has the legal right to decide where she wants to live and whom she wishes to be with. He stressed that taking an adult woman away against her will constitutes a criminal offence, irrespective of the relationship between the people involved or their family circumstances.

