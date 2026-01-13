On Camera, Man Kidnaps 2 School Students, Gets Caught After Bike Crashes

A lunch break in a Karnataka government school turned into a human scavenger hunt after two students went missing on Monday. The children were traced after the man, who took them away on a motorcycle, met with an accident.

The incident occurred in Karnataka's Dharwad, where two class 3 students - Tanveer Dodmani and Lakshmi Kariyappanavar - went missing from a government primary school during the lunch break.

Parents and teachers suspected that the children had been kidnapped when they failed to return after the break.

According to police, the children were allegedly captured by a man. CCTV footage from the area showed the accused riding away with the children, triggering panic among parents and residents.

Local police rushed to the spot and launched a search operation.

The case took a dramatic turn when the children were traced in Uttara Kannada after the accused met with a motorcycle accident near Dandeli.

The accused, identified as Karim Mestri, reportedly lost control of the bike and met with an accident.

On receiving information about the accident, Dandeli police rushed to the spot and found the two children with the injured man. During the preliminary inquiry, Karim Mestri allegedly told police that he had taken the children, claiming he would take them to the Ulavi Chennabasaveshwara Jatra.

The children, who were rescued because of the accident, were returned to their parents safely.

The accused sustained injuries and has been admitted to a government hospital for treatment. Further investigation is underway.