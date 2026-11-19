Diljit Dosanjh swapped stadium lights for a jungle safari as he arrived in Gujarat ahead of his much-awaited Ahmedabad concert. The Punjabi singer is set to perform at Narendra Modi Stadium on November 21 as part of his Aura India Tour 2026. He took some time out for a safari in Gir, where he spotted Asiatic lions, lionesses and cubs in their natural habitat.

For his stay, Diljit checked into Aramness Gir, an ultra-luxe jungle lodge on the edge of Sasan Gir National Park. The retreat is designed to make the wilderness feel indulgent without taking away from its raw, natural charm.

A luxury Stay Inspired By A Gujarati Village

Aramness Gir is not designed like a conventional five-star resort. The property takes its visual and architectural cues from Gujarat's traditional villages, with cobbled pathways, courtyard homes, natural materials and handcrafted details creating the feeling of an elegant village hidden inside the wilderness.

The name itself comes from the Gujarati word 'aram', meaning rest or peace, and 'ness', referring to the Maldhari villages found in the region.

Spread across an 18-square-kilometre area bordering the national park, the retreat sits amid teak forests, meadows, orchards and revived natural landscapes. The result is a setting where luxury feels deliberately understated rather than flashy.

Inside The Luxurious 'Kothis'

The accommodation at Aramness is made up of just 18 individual suites, known as kothis, a Gujarati word for a bungalow or small home.

Each kothi is designed as a spacious two-storey residence, with bedrooms, a sitting room, a large bathroom with a bathtub and shower, and an outdoor shower. Guests also get a private shaded courtyard and a first-floor veranda overlooking the surrounding waterways and teak forest.

Then comes the detail that takes the stay firmly into luxury territory: every kothi has its own small swimming pool inspired by traditional Indian stepwells. Hand-carved sandstone jali screens filter sunlight into the interiors, while natural materials and local craft techniques keep the design rooted in the region.

How Much Does A Stay At Aramness Gir Cost?

A stay at Aramness Gir comes with a luxury price tag, especially during the peak wildlife season.

According to the property's official tariff, a regular kothi costs Rs 72,000 per night between October and February, while a family kothi is priced at Rs 97,500 per night during the same period. The rates drop to Rs 51,000 for a regular kothi and Rs 85,000 for a family kothi during the March-to-September period.

For Diljit, the stay offered a different rhythm from the one that comes with a packed concert schedule. Instead of screaming crowds and stage lights, his Gujarat break came with open jeeps, cameras, binoculars and sightings of some of India's most iconic wildlife.

If the pictures and video from his Gir getaway are anything to go by, Diljit's pre-concert itinerary was less about a quick stopover and more about experiencing Gujarat in style.

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