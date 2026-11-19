Ahead of Diljit Dosanjh's concert in Ahmedabad on Saturday, the city's Traffic Police and Cyber Crime Police have taken to social media to spread awareness among concertgoers, but not the usual way. The two departments shared creative posts urging attendees to follow traffic rules and warned them of falling for cyber fraud. Ahmedabad Traffic Police got support from the singer who reshared the post on his Instagram.

Punjabi-Style Message On Traffic Rules

The Ahmedabad Traffic Police borrowed Diljit Dosanjh's signature opening phrase 'Punjabi aa gaye oye' to deliver a message on road safety.

The post read: "The concert will echo with 'Punjabi aa gaye oye!' But if you break traffic rules, 'Ahmedabad Traffic Police aa gayi oye!' will echo."

It urged people to enjoy the concert while prioritising their safety and following traffic rules.

The caption accompanying the post said, "The real swag of a concert is not just in the music, it is in staying safe. Have fun, but do so responsibly. Follow traffic rules, or when you get fined, you will end up saying, 'Ahmedabad Traffic Police are here."

Diljit Dosanjh also reshared the post on his Instagram account.

Cyber Crime Police Warns Against Fake Concert Passes, VIP Offers

The Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Police shared a post on Instagram, warning people about online scams being carried out in the name of the concert.

The post featured a suspicious social media account, @diljit_concert_passes_free, claiming that users had won free passes to Diljit's concert. The claim was stamped with a prominent 'SCAM ALERT' warning to caution people against falling for such offers.

The post carried a Punjabi-style message: "Diljit de gaanon de deewane bano, online thagaan da shikaar na bano!" urging fans to enjoy Diljit's music without becoming victims of online fraud.

The police also cautioned people against fake messages offering free concert passes and VIP access. It advised people to verify offers before clicking on suspicious links or making payments.