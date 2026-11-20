Share Market News: The world's biggest stock market debut of 2026 has delivered a new winner. But when it comes to the stock market performance, the battle between Anthropic and SpaceX is far from one-sided.

Anthropic, the company behind the Claude artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, has overtaken Elon Musk's SpaceX to claim the title of the largest initial public offering (IPO) in history. Its blockbuster listing raised $81.3 billion, beating the $75 billion raised by SpaceX in June.

However, the size of an IPO is only one way to measure its success. The price at which shares begin trading, the valuation investors are willing to pay and how the stock performs after listing tell a different story.

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And on some of these measures, SpaceX still has reason to celebrate.

Anthropic vs SpaceX: The IPO numbers

Anthropic priced its shares at $83 apiece on November 18, above its initial price range of $70-$78. The company offered around 980 million shares, raising approximately $81.3 billion.

The offering could increase to $93.5 billion if the overallotment option is fully exercised. Anthropic also raised another $26 billion through a private placement of shares.

SpaceX, meanwhile, raised $75 billion through its June IPO by offering approximately 555.6 million shares at $135 apiece. Its total fundraising reached around $86 billion after including the overallotment option.

That puts Anthropic ahead on the amount raised through its public offering, although the final figures depend on the exercise of additional share options.

Anthropic vs SpaceX: Share Price And Market Debut

Anthropic also had the stronger opening when its shares started trading on Nasdaq under the ticker ANT.

The stock opened at $111.50, a 34.3 per cent premium over its IPO price of $83. SpaceX, which listed at $135 in June, began trading at $150, an 11.1 per cent premium.

But the initial excitement around Anthropic did not last throughout the trading session. The stock briefly climbed to $114.99 before slipping below $100. It eventually closed its first day at $97.17, up around 17 per cent from its IPO price.

SpaceX had a relatively stronger first-day trading performance. Its shares touched $176.52 during the first two hours of trading, gaining 17.7 per cent from their opening price of $150. The stock eventually closed at $160.95.

The Motley Fool highlighted this difference in its comparison of the two listings. While Anthropic won on the size of the IPO and the initial listing premium, SpaceX performed better on the first-day trading measure.

Valuation: Anthropic Briefly Crossed The $2 Trillion Mark

Anthropic's opening share price of $111.50 implied a valuation of around $1.5 trillion based on its outstanding shares. However, its fully diluted valuation, which also accounts for employee stock options, restricted stock units and convertible securities, reached approximately $2 trillion.

SpaceX's debut valuation was estimated at around $1.95 trillion on a comparable fully diluted basis.

This put the two companies almost neck and neck in the valuation race.

Anthropic's first-day closing price of $97.17 brought its market capitalisation down from the initial peak. Reuters estimated its fully diluted valuation at around $1.75 trillion at the close.

The distinction between market capitalisation and fully diluted valuation is important. The latter includes shares that could enter the market in the future, while the former generally reflects shares currently outstanding.

Anthropic's AI Business Versus SpaceX's Diversified Operations

Anthropic is essentially an AI business. Its Claude family of models is the centre of its operations, with products such as Claude Code helping it attract enterprise customers.

SpaceX, on the other hand, operates across several areas, including rocket launches, satellite internet through Starlink and AI through its association with xAI.

Reuters' analysis of company disclosures showed that AI accounted for virtually all of Anthropic's estimated second-quarter 2026 revenue. For SpaceX, AI represented less than half of its revenue.

This makes Anthropic a relatively direct bet on the commercial adoption of generative AI. The company's growth has been striking. Its revenue increased twelvefold in 2025 to nearly $4.6 billion.

The momentum continued in 2026. Revenue reached $16.96 billion in the third quarter, a 47 per cent increase from the previous quarter.

However, there is a catch. Anthropic is spending heavily to keep up with demand. It spent nearly $9 billion on computing capacity and infrastructure in the first half of 2026, almost four times the amount spent during the corresponding period last year.

It also has nearly $900 billion in computing commitments with infrastructure partners, including Amazon and Google. The company's third-quarter operating loss stood at $567 million, compared with an operating profit of $974 million in the preceding quarter.

This raises a critical question for investors: Can Anthropic turn its explosive revenue growth into sustainable profits while continuing to spend heavily on computing infrastructure?

What Makes Anthropic's IPO Important For AI Industry?

Anthropic's listing is significant beyond the money it has raised. It is the first major frontier AI model developer to enter the public markets. Its stock will give investors a direct way to participate in the business of developing and commercialising advanced AI models.

Until now, much of the AI investment opportunity has been available through chipmakers, cloud companies and other businesses supplying the technology's infrastructure.

Anthropic's listing could also offer a valuation benchmark for other AI companies preparing to go public, including rival OpenAI.

But investors are not ignoring the risks. The AI industry faces questions about the enormous cost of developing advanced models, the availability of computing infrastructure and whether businesses will generate enough revenue to justify their investments.

There are also concerns about competition. Anthropic must continue investing in its models while competing with OpenAI, Google, Meta and other technology companies.

Anthropic vs SpaceX: Who Won The IPO Battle?

On the amount raised, Anthropic has taken the crown. It also delivered a bigger opening premium than SpaceX. But SpaceX had a stronger first-day trading trajectory, with its shares maintaining momentum after listing.

The comparison also highlights two different investment stories. SpaceX offers exposure to space technology, satellite connectivity and AI, while Anthropic is a more concentrated bet on the future of generative AI.

For investors, the bigger question is not which company raised more money or attracted the higher valuation on listing day. It is whether either business can grow into the enormous expectations built into its stock price.