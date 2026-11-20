Anthropic IPO: The artificial intelligence boom is creating a new class of millionaires in San Francisco. But while employees of AI companies are preparing to unlock fortunes worth millions of dollars, the windfall is also threatening to make an already expensive city even harder to afford for ordinary residents.

The latest example is Anthropic, the company behind the AI chatbot Claude. Its stock market debut is expected to create hundreds of new millionaires and add several billionaires to the city's growing pool of tech wealth.

Yet, unlike previous technology booms, this one may not be accompanied by flashy cars, extravagant parties and a sudden appetite for luxury. Anthropic employees appear to have a different idea of what to do with their newfound fortunes.

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According to a report by The New York Times, employees are more interested in buying family homes, furnishing them and supporting their relatives than displaying their wealth through expensive lifestyles.

A $2.39 Million Housing Market And A New Wealth Divide

The impact is already visible in the city's property market. Some Anthropic employees began buying homes months before the IPO, using their expected shareholdings as financial backing.

The listing has now given them a clearer path to accessing that wealth. According to the report, several employees could sell around 10 per cent of their holdings on the first day of trading.

The numbers in San Francisco's housing market tell their own story. Data from real estate brokerage Compass showed that the median price of a house in the city rose 29 per cent over the past year to $2.39 million in October. The luxury housing market also recorded its strongest month ever, with nine properties selling for more than $10 million and 40 fetching over $5 million.

The IPO may add further pressure to prices. Real estate agents expect some employees to use their new wealth to purchase larger homes, particularly in family-friendly neighbourhoods such as Noe Valley, Cole Valley and Potrero Hill.

Unlike earlier generations of wealthy technology executives, many of these employees are not necessarily looking for sprawling mansions in San Francisco's most exclusive neighbourhoods.

They are younger, often have children and want spacious homes with modern interiors and strong security. Some are also buying properties through limited liability companies (LLCs) to keep their identities private.

The anticipated listing of OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, could add another wave of wealthy buyers to the market.

Not Luxury Cars, But Homes And Family Support

When Facebook went public in 2012, newly wealthy engineers were turning up in expensive sports cars. This time, wealth managers say they are hearing very different conversations.

Anthropic employees are discussing homes, furniture and financial support for family members rather than luxury vehicles and extravagant purchases.

The change is also visible in the city's restaurants. At Terzo, a Mediterranean restaurant near San Francisco's northern waterfront, groups of AI employees regularly book a private wine room for meetings. They pay a minimum bill of $2,000 but often stick to water and do not order enough food or drinks to meet the minimum.

The employees, known informally as "Ants", are described as serious, work-focused professionals. Their preferred attire is reportedly jeans and vests rather than expensive suits. This does not mean the new wealth will have no impact on luxury spending. But its early signs suggest that property ownership and financial security could take priority over conspicuous consumption.

Where Will The New Money Go?

Some of the wealth generated by Anthropic's IPO could also find its way into philanthropy. The company has deep links with the effective altruism movement, which encourages people to direct their wealth towards causes where it can make the greatest difference.

All seven of Anthropic's co-founders have pledged to give away 80 per cent of their equity holdings. The company also matches a portion of the equity that employees commit to charitable causes.

This could open up significant funding opportunities for organisations that have traditionally struggled to attract large donations.

One example is Wild Animal Initiative, which funds research aimed at improving animal welfare. The organisation has already received donations of around $100,000 and $50,000 from Anthropic employees.

It is now in discussions with some employees about potential contributions worth millions of dollars. Anthropic itself has announced a $50 million grant commitment for local causes by the end of 2027. The beneficiaries include the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank and a firefighters' holiday toy programme.

The company has also announced plans to establish a public benefit fund, starting with 5 per cent of its shares. However, there is a question over whether this money will reach the city's most pressing problems.

The Other Side Of San Francisco's AI Boom

For all the new wealth being created, San Francisco is also facing a growing affordability crisis.

The rising cost of housing has made life increasingly difficult for residents who do not work in the technology industry. Some tenants are reportedly being offered large payments to vacate rent-controlled apartments, allowing property owners to charge higher rents.

Mayor Daniel Lurie recently declared a rent emergency after apartment prices increased 26 per cent in a year.

The concern is that the Anthropic IPO could widen this divide further. A fresh influx of wealthy buyers could push property prices beyond the reach of ordinary households.

There are also questions about how much of the new wealth will be used to support the city's public services and anti-poverty efforts.

Local philanthropic organisations have welcomed Anthropic's involvement, but some say more needs to be done.

The technology company provided its AI tools to nonprofits supported by anti-poverty organisation Tipping Point Community for six months. However, it subsequently began charging for continued access.

The organisation's chief executive, Sam Cobbs, said he expected more contributions from Anthropic but had yet to see clear signs of a broader commitment.