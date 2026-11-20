Pacer Mohammed Siraj's exclusion from the playing XI for the first Test against New Zealand has snowballed into a political controversy, with Congress MP Imran Masood questioning the omission and alleging discrimination. The BJP has hit back at the MP, calling his remarks "shameful".

Speaking to ANI, Masood said the fast bowler was not picked in the playing XI because of his name despite his impressive performances in the past.

The Congress leader alleged: "It is being said that despite his good performance, he was not given a place in the team. His name is 'Siraj', and that is why he was not given a place. If you are not selecting him despite his good performance, the discrimination is clear."

Hitting back at the MP, BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari accused the Congress of playing "vote-bank politics" even over the selection of the cricket team.

Read | Ravi Shastri Drops Burning Question On Gautam Gambhir, Shubman Gill Amid 1st New Zealand Test: "Where Was Mohammed Siraj?"

"Shame on Congress! Congress now does vote-bank politics even in cricket team selection! Congress says - 'Siraj was left out because he was a Muslim.' Even Jadeja was left out! Every cricketer wears the jersey representing India! Stop dividing Indian cricket team for vote-bank and communal politics!" Bhandari posted on social media.

Cricketing greats Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri have also questioned Siraj's exclusion from the playing XI for the ongoing first Test against New Zealand, saying the team management should have taken the pacer's experience into account.

India went in with four pacers, led by Jasprit Bumrah. The other three to make the cut were Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep and Anshul Kamboj.

While Gavaskar described Siraj's non-selection as baffling, Shastri said on social media that the pacer should have been included in the team, given his experience and work ethic.

Read | India Coach Defends Mohammed Siraj's Snub, Explains Why Team Management Dropped Him

However, captain Shubman Gill and batting coach Sitanshu Kotak maintained that the best possible playing XI had been selected for the Test.

Speaking about the players left out, Gill said: "Quite tough, you know. We were contemplating for the past one week which combination to go with because all of our fast bowlers have been doing really well. Very difficult for Siraj and Gurnoor, both of them, to miss out."

India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak also defended the team management's decision to leave out Siraj.

"There is nothing wrong with Siraj. We thought this was the best XI when we picked the side. I don't think dropping Siraj was a wrong decision," Kotak told reporters on Thursday.