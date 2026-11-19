Anthropic IPO: The seven people who left OpenAI to build an artificial intelligence company focused on safety are now preparing for one of the biggest wealth creation events in the technology industry.

Anthropic's much-awaited stock market debut is set to make its seven co-founders richer by hundreds of millions of dollars in cash, while leaving each with shares worth close to $20 billion.

The company, which develops the Claude family of AI models, priced its initial public offering (IPO) at $83 per share on November 18. This was above its earlier indicated price range of $70-$78, reflecting strong investor demand.

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According to Anthropic's IPO filing, each of the seven co-founders plans to sell 3,378,378 shares. At the final IPO price of $83, this translates into gross proceeds of approximately $280.4 million for each founder.

Together, the seven could generate nearly $1.96 billion from the share sales.

But the cash proceeds are only one part of the story. The founders will continue to hold substantial stakes in the company even after the IPO.

How Much Will Each Anthropic Co-Founder Make?

The seven founders are Dario Amodei, Daniela Amodei, Tom Brown, Jack Clark, Jared Kaplan, Sam McCandlish and Chris Olah. According to the shareholding details in Anthropic's regulatory filing, each will retain approximately 237 million to 241 million shares after the proposed sale.

At $83 per share, the value of their remaining holdings works out to roughly $19.7 billion to $20 billion apiece.

The calculations are based on the disclosed post-offering shareholding and the final IPO price. The value of these holdings will change once the stock starts trading in the market.

Who Are Anthropic's Seven Co-Founders?

The seven founders have an interesting common history. They all worked at OpenAI before leaving to establish Anthropic in January 2021.

Their decision to leave was rooted in disagreements over the direction of AI development and the importance of safety as increasingly powerful AI systems were being developed.

Here's A Closer Look At The Seven Anthropic Co-Founders:

1. Dario Amodei, Chief Executive Officer

Dario Amodei is the CEO and one of the central figures behind Anthropic's research and business strategy. Before starting the company, he worked at OpenAI, where he held senior research responsibilities. He has consistently emphasised the importance of developing powerful AI systems while understanding and managing their risks.

2. Daniela Amodei, President and Board Chair

Daniela Amodei is Dario's sister and serves as Anthropic's president and chair of its board. Before co-founding the company, she worked at OpenAI in safety and policy-related roles. She also previously worked at payments company Stripe.

3. Tom Brown, Chief Compute Officer

Tom Brown was involved in engineering GPT-3 at OpenAI. At Anthropic, he leads the organisation responsible for securing, scaling and managing the computing resources needed to develop and operate its AI models.

4. Jack Clark, Head of Public Benefit

Jack Clark has worked extensively on AI policy and public-interest issues. He leads The Anthropic Institute, which studies the broader implications of advanced AI for society.

5. Jared Kaplan, Chief Science Officer

Jared Kaplan is a physicist and AI researcher. His work has included research into scaling laws, which examine how AI model performance changes with increases in computing power, data and model size.

6. Sam McCandlish, Chief Architect

Sam McCandlish focuses on large-scale AI training and the technical infrastructure behind Anthropic's models. His work includes pre-training and research productivity.

7. Chris Olah, Interpretability Research Lead

Chris Olah is known for his work on mechanistic interpretability, a field that attempts to understand how AI models process information and arrive at their outputs. At Anthropic, he leads research into understanding the internal workings of AI systems.

Anthropic's Founders Will Also Retain Significant Voting Power

The founders' influence will extend beyond their financial stakes. Anthropic has designed a special governance structure involving a Class F share held by an entity called Founder LLC. The seven co-founders are initially its members.

According to the company's regulatory filing, this special share will give Founder LLC 50.1 per cent of the total voting power on matters submitted to shareholders generally. This means the founders will retain considerable collective control over the company's direction even after becoming public-market shareholders.