Anthropic's IPO Could Create 7 New Billionaires. Who Are They

The seven co-founders of artificial intelligence company Anthropic could see their personal fortunes nearly double if the company goes public at a valuation of $2 trillion.

The founders collectively hold around 1.69 billion shares, or roughly 10 per cent of the company, according to Anthropic's registration statement filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). At a valuation of $2 trillion, their individual stakes could be worth between $27 billion and $29 billion.

The company, which makes the Claude family of AI models, has not yet disclosed the IPO price or the number of shares it plans to offer. The estimates are based on a potential valuation reported ahead of the listing and could change once the final terms are announced.

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According to Business Insider, the IPO filing reveals how evenly the company's ownership is distributed among its seven co-founders. One of them, Tom Brown, holds a slightly larger stake than CEO Dario Amodei.

Who Are Anthropic's Seven Co-Founders?

The seven founders left OpenAI and established Anthropic in January 2021. More than five years later, their stakes have become enormously valuable as demand for AI models and services has surged.

These are estimates, not confirmed personal net worth figures. The final values will depend on the IPO price, the company's share count after listing and any changes in the founders' holdings.

At the price used in Anthropic's latest private funding round, each founder's stake was estimated to be worth between $13.7 billion and $14.4 billion.

Tom Brown Holds The Biggest Stake

Tom Brown, Anthropic's chief compute officer, has the largest disclosed holding among the seven founders, with approximately 244.2 million shares.

Before joining Anthropic, Brown worked at OpenAI, where he led the engineering work on GPT-3, according to the IPO filing. He also worked with Dario Amodei on a technique known as deep reinforcement learning from human feedback, which helped turn large language models into conversational assistants.

Christopher Olah, who leads interpretability research at Anthropic, holds the second-largest disclosed stake, with about 242.9 million shares. Jared Kaplan and Jack Clark follow with approximately 242.4 million and 242.3 million shares, respectively.

Daniela Amodei, the company's president and board chair, holds around 241.4 million shares. Her brother, Dario Amodei, owns approximately 240.6 million shares, according to the filing's beneficial ownership table.

Sam McCandlish, Anthropic's chief architect, has the smallest disclosed holding among the seven, at about 231.8 million shares.

Founders To Retain Significant Voting Power

The potential wealth creation is not the only notable aspect of Anthropic's IPO.

The company plans to issue a special Class F share to a limited liability company controlled by its seven co-founders before the listing. That share will carry 50.1 per cent of the company's general shareholder voting power on specified matters, including the election of directors who are not appointed by its Long-Term Benefit Trust.

This arrangement could allow the founders to retain substantial influence over the company even as its shares begin trading publicly.

The founders have also pledged to dedicate 80 per cent of their personal equity in Anthropic to philanthropic causes. However, the IPO filing describes these pledges as voluntary and revocable, rather than legally binding commitments.

The timing, amounts and recipients of any donations have not been finalised.

Amazon, Google Among Other Potential Winners

Anthropic's public listing could also generate substantial gains for its major corporate backers and venture capital investors.

Amazon and Google are expected to remain significant shareholders after the IPO. Business Insider reported that each could hold more than 5 per cent of Anthropic following the conversion of their existing investments.

At a $1.5 trillion valuation, their respective stakes could be worth more than $75 billion, according to the report.

Several venture capital firms have also invested heavily in Anthropic over the years. These include Lightspeed Venture Partners, Menlo Ventures, Spark Capital, Iconiq and Bessemer Venture Partners.

Their eventual returns will depend on their ownership stakes, the terms of their investments and the company's valuation when it lists.

Anthropic IPO: What Investors Should Watch

The prospect of a $2 trillion valuation places Anthropic among the most closely watched potential listings in the technology sector. But the company's rapid growth also comes with substantial costs and financial risks.

Research Analyst Himanshu Shah of Shoonya told NDTV that Anthropic's prospectus shows rapid revenue growth alongside significant spending on computing infrastructure.

"Anthropic's prospectus shows hypergrowth paired with extreme capital intensity," Shah said.

He noted that revenue rose 12-fold to around $4.6 billion in 2025, while computing and infrastructure spending reached $7.33 billion. The company also reported a net loss of $42 billion, although Shah said liability writedowns distort that figure and that the operating loss of more than $8 billion provides a clearer picture of its underlying performance.

Valuation is another key concern. At an expected valuation of more than $2 trillion, Anthropic would be valued at roughly 430 times its 2025 revenue, based on calculations using the reported figures. Its planned financial commitments of around $518 billion would amount to more than 100 times that revenue.

"Investors would be paying for sustained exponential growth and eventual margin expansion," Shah said. He added that investors must consider execution, funding and AI safety risks, including concerns about unpredictable autonomous behaviour. "This is a high-risk, long-duration growth story, not a value one," Shah said.