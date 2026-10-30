Pope Leo XIV Says AI Must Remain A Tool Under Human Supervision

As artificial intelligence becomes more advanced and integrated into daily life, debates over its regulation, accountability and ethical use are growing worldwide. Addressing these concerns, Pope Leo XIV has called for AI development to remain firmly under human control, urging stronger oversight, clear accountability and international cooperation to ensure that emerging technologies are used for the benefit of society.

Pope Leo XIV wrote, "The future of Artificial Intelligence is not predetermined. As a technology developed by human beings, its future depends on the choices we make. We therefore have the responsibility to guide, change and, when necessary, reject its applications."

"A reliable system that serves the human person is of greater value than one that is exceptionally powerful but whose consequences cannot be adequately foreseen or controlled," he added.

The Pope also highlighted the importance of building reliable AI systems that serve people. He said a system that could be trusted was more valuable than one that was extremely powerful but had consequences that could not be properly predicted or controlled.

Check Out The Post Here:

He wrote, "Machines are tools, not persons. Today, some propose granting these systems rights, or even legal personhood. Such an approach risks obscuring human responsibility and leaving those who suffer harm to confront a faceless entity."

He added that decisions affecting human life, freedom and the use of force must always remain under effective, informed and responsible human supervision.

The Pope also called for artificial intelligence to be disarmed and urged countries meeting in Geneva in November to take concrete steps towards banning lethal autonomous weapons.

Pope Leo XIV said intelligent technologies must be developed to benefit society as a whole rather than becoming ends in themselves or serving only the interests of a privileged few.

He stressed that AI development should encourage solidarity and participation across the global community. The benefits of technological progress, he said, must be shared fairly, particularly with those who need them the most.

Pope Calls For International Rules And Accountability

The Pope highlighted the need for effective international institutions to ensure that artificial intelligence serves the global common good.

He said many of the ethical principles needed to guide AI development were already known, but stronger mechanisms were required to put them into practice.

These should include shared standards, independent oversight and clear accountability measures. Such safeguards would allow decisions about the development and use of AI to be examined and challenged when necessary, while ensuring that appropriate remedies were available when harm occurred.

