Trouble In Paradise? 24 MLAs Raise Banner Of Revolt Against Omar Abdullah

There are clear signs of trouble in paradise. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who expanded his Cabinet just days ago, is now facing a rebellion within his own party. A group of disgruntled National Conference (NC) MLAs held a lengthy meeting on Friday and drew up a list of demands, along with an ultimatum for the Chief Minister and the party leadership.

Sources said the top demand of the rebel MLAs is the removal of the Chief Minister's advisor and some ministers.

At least 18 ruling party MLAs met in Srinagar on Friday evening and vowed to fight for "reforms" within the National Conference, seeking greater accountability in governance and transparency in the criteria adopted for the recent Cabinet reshuffle.

Sources said six other MLAs joined the meeting via video conference and extended their support to the disgruntled group. The group is learnt to include legislators from both the Kashmir Valley and the Jammu region.

With 24 MLAs now reportedly in the rebel camp, Omar Abdullah could face a serious challenge to his leadership. The National Conference has 41 MLAs in the 90-member Assembly. It formed the government with the support of the Congress (six MLAs), smaller parties and Independents.

Sources said MLAs want CM's advisor Nasir Wani sacked

Photo Credit: @OmarAbdullah

"We want to meet the Chief Minister to convey our demands. We are not against the party, but it cannot be business as usual. He (the CM) should listen to us and make changes that are in the interest of the party and the government," said a disgruntled MLA.

The meeting was held at the residence of MLA Qaisar Jamshid Lone. Sources said the MLAs signed a resolution demanding the removal of Nasir Aslam Wani as advisor to the Chief Minister and the sacking of some ministers, including Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary.

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"We have taken an oath to fight for internal democracy in the party. We want the removal of the CM's advisor and some ministers, a roadmap for implementing the party manifesto, and the empowerment of MLAs," said another legislator who attended the meeting.

He further noted that some senior MLAs broke down during the meeting while recounting how they had allegedly been treated by the party leadership and the Chief Minister's advisor.

"We are not rebels. We want to strengthen the party. Everyone at the meeting wanted the party to remain united. We are only demanding accountability and want to ensure that the party and the government are not treated as the fiefdom of a few individuals," said another senior leader who attended the meeting.

He added that the MLAs had taken an oath and resolved to press for four major demands: the removal of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's advisor, Nasir Aslam Wani; the removal of Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary; the dropping of ministers who have completed two years in office; and a comprehensive restructuring of the Council of Ministers.

The recent Cabinet reshuffle was expected to address some of the concerns within the party. Instead, it appears to have deepened resentment among a section of NC legislators.

The rebellion among the MLAs comes amid growing discontent within the party, with its Srinagar MP Aga Ruhullah also announcing that he would resign from his parliamentary seat and party membership. Ruhullah has long had a strained relationship with the Abdullah family. He has now decided to part ways with the party and chart his own course.