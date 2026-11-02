Pune Woman, 29, Dies By Suicide. Relatives Damage Father-In-Law's Banquet Hall

Zhambre Palace is a popular wedding banquet and event venue in south Pune, Maharashtra.
A 29-year-old woman has died by suicide at her home in Pune's Mukund Nagar.
She was the daughter-in-law of the owner of Zhambre Palace, a wedding venue in the south of the city.
After her death, relatives gathered at the venue and vandalised it. Preliminary information suggests a family dispute.
Local authorities moved in quickly to secure the area, and a large police force is currently deployed to maintain law and order.
Zhambre Palace is a popular wedding banquet and event venue in south Pune, Maharashtra.
Payal was the daughter of the owners of Nakshatra Palace in Khed Shivapur. Her family had organised a grand wedding for her.
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