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Pune Woman, 29, Dies By Suicide. Relatives Damage Father-In-Law's Banquet Hall

She was the daughter-in-law of the owner of Zhambre Palace, a wedding venue in the south of the city.

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Pune Woman, 29, Dies By Suicide. Relatives Damage Father-In-Law's Banquet Hall
Zhambre Palace is a popular wedding banquet and event venue in south Pune, Maharashtra.

A 29-year-old woman has died by suicide at her home in Pune's Mukund Nagar. 

She was the daughter-in-law of the owner of Zhambre Palace, a wedding venue in the south of the city. 

After her death, relatives gathered at the venue and vandalised it. Preliminary information suggests a family dispute.

Local authorities moved in quickly to secure the area, and a large police force is currently deployed to maintain law and order.

Zhambre Palace is a popular wedding banquet and event venue in south Pune, Maharashtra. 

Payal was the daughter of the owners of Nakshatra Palace in Khed Shivapur. Her family had organised a grand wedding for her.
 

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