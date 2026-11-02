Trump Says Will Become "Mr Veto" If Republicans Lose US Midterm Election

Just days before the US midterm elections, President Donald Trump has talked about how he will be able to get things done if the Democrats are able to take over the Congress. Speaking to New York Post's Miranda Devine, Trump said he will become "Mr Veto". Democrats need a net gain of four seats in the US House of Representatives as well as the US Senate to overturn Republicans' narrow 218-214 and 53-47 majorities. Opinion polls favour Democrats to win the House, while the Senate remains too close to call.

"I guess I'll become Mr Veto. They'll be sending stuff up. You veto it," Trump said in the interview. "And then at some point, we'll probably make deals. That's what's happened. I mean, this wouldn't be the first time."

"I'm not going to let them ruin it," the US President further said in the excerpts released on Sunday.

Trump has vetoed a total of 12 bill across his presidencies - 10 in the first term and two in the current one so far.

Speaking to reporters last week, the US President had said that he will respect the results of the upcoming midterm elections if the polls are conducted honestly.

In a Truth Social post, Trump had announced $1 million reward for anyone providing actionable evidence of voter fraud linked to previous elections or the upcoming 2026 midterms, subject to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

The November 3 elections will see all 435 seats in the House of Representatives contested, along with approximately one-third of the Senate seats. The results are expected to shape the balance of political power in Washington and determine the extent to which the administration can advance its policy priorities.

According to a CBS News poll published on Sunday, Democrats are projected to win 229 seats in the House, potentially securing a majority, although Republicans retain a narrow path to holding control.