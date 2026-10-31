J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Marries Journalist Nidhi Razdan In Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has married journalist Nidhi Razdan, the couple announced in social media posts on Saturday.

Abdullah, 56, shared photographs of the couple on X, with the caption, "A new journey began yesterday", tagging Razdan in the post. The journalist, 49, responded with a message of her own, writing, "It's done bro @OmarAbdullah", confirming the marriage.

The wedding was preceded by a small gathering in Srinagar, where close members of the families came together to celebrate the occasion, people familiar with the development said.

The celebrations were attended by Abdullah's parents, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and Mollie Abdullah, along with his three sisters and other close relatives. Razdan's parents, veteran journalist MK Razdan and Sarla Razdan, were also present.

The Jammu and Kashmir chief minister's previous marriage had been the subject of legal proceedings spanning several years. His marriage to Payal Abdullah, with whom he has two sons, was formally dissolved by the Supreme Court in July after the estranged couple reached a settlement and jointly sought a divorce by mutual consent.

The court proceedings brought an end to a matrimonial dispute that had been before multiple courts, with both sides agreeing to withdraw the cases they had filed against each other.

In July, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Omar Abdullah, informed a bench comprising Justice PS Narasimha and Justice Alok Aradhe that the couple had resolved their outstanding disputes through mediation and had filed a joint application seeking dissolution of their marriage under Article 142 of the Constitution.

"Both of them have embraced freedom. It's all settled. Lordships may grant divorce. All other matters will be withdrawn," Sibal told the court.

The bench accepted the settlement, with the court indicating that it would dispose of the matter on the agreed terms. Justice Narasimha said the Supreme Court would pass orders in accordance with the settlement reached between the parties.