"Before We Could Figure Out..." Teacher Recounts Andhra Chainsaw Shocker

A teacher at a government school in Andhra Pradesh has described the moments of confusion and panic when a 21-year-old man entered a Class 10 classroom carrying a running chainsaw and attacked two girls, leaving one critically injured and in need of emergency surgery.

The incident took place around 10:30 am on Saturday at the Zilla Parishad High School in Raptadu village in Anantapur district, while lessons were underway and students were seated inside their classroom. The teacher, Rajeshwari, who was present when the attack unfolded, said staff initially struggled to understand what the man was carrying, partly because work was being carried out on the school premises and they assumed that someone might have arrived to carry out a job.

"Classes were ongoing. The first period was completed, and the classes were continuing. All the children were studying," the teacher said. "The classroom doors are generally kept open. Someone came through that door. Before we could realise what was happening, the incident with the boy took place."

"Only one boy (the accused) came. He turned on the motor from outside and then came inside. The motor... we didn't even understand what instrument it was," the teacher added.

As the incident happened in full view, the children went into shock and panic. Several of the older children and teachers who themselves were in shock were seen consoling each other.

The school had work underway on its premises, and the teacher said staff initially thought the sound might be connected to those activities.

"Since work was going on in the school, we thought perhaps some workers had come to do some work. He suddenly went among the children. He went right into the middle. Before the children could realise what was happening, or what had happened, and before they could get up and go outside... that is what we remember. He entered while they were still inside," the teacher said.

"Sounds started coming from outside. He came towards the girls. Before we could figure out what was happening, it had already happened," the teacher added.

One of the girls was seated in the front row when the attack took place, according to the account. The teacher said there was little opportunity to intervene before the assault unfolded.

The teacher said the children began running in different directions as panic spread through the classroom, making it difficult to establish exactly what had happened in the immediate aftermath.

"The children, poor things, were running here and there. Exactly how many people he attacked I am unable to say. I am in a state of shock. What actually happened hasn't even properly registered in my mind yet," the teacher said.

The teacher confirmed that another girl had also been injured in the incident.

The two injured students have been identified as Geethika and Lakshmi.

Both girls were taken to the Government General Hospital in Anantapur for emergency treatment. One of them is undergoing critical surgery, and arrangements are being made to transfer her to a hospital in Bengaluru by air ambulance.

The condition of the second girl was not immediately clear.

"There were two teaching staff members. All the others are on election duty. Only four of us ladies are here, and after that, we have a few non-teaching staff, some vocational staff, and the headmistress is also there," the teacher said.

Police have identified the accused in the preliminary investigation as Hemanth, also known as Dummu, a 21-year-old man who allegedly fled the school after attacking the students. He was subsequently arrested at Dharmavaram railway station.

The accused is reportedly from Nagalur village in Dharmavaram mandal of Sri Sathya Sai district and is said to be a distant relative of one of the girls.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock and anger over the attack, saying he was personally monitoring the recovery of the critically injured student and had instructed doctors to give her the highest priority.

"I am deeply shaken and enraged by the barbaric attack on a Class 10 student inside her classroom at Raptadu ZP High School. Attackers who target our young girls inside schools have no place in our society," Naidu said in a post on social media.

"I am personally tracking her recovery and have directed the medical team to give her the highest priority care. I have ordered the police to hunt down the monster responsible and deliver the harshest legal punishment swiftly," he added.

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Nara Lokesh also condemned the incident.

"I am deeply anguished and shocked by the brutal attack on a Class 10 student inside her school in Rapthadu, Anantapur district. Such an inhuman act against a young girl in a place meant for learning and safety is utterly reprehensible," Lokesh said.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the former Andhra chief minister, criticised the state government over the incident, alleging that it reflected a wider failure to maintain law and order.

"The barbaric chainsaw attack on a Class 10 student inside the classroom at Rapthadu ZP High School exposes the total collapse of law and order under the TDP coalition's 'Jungle Raj'," he said.