Pope Leo Speaks To Putin From Hospital, Seeks Russia-Ukraine Ceasefire

Pope Leo XIV gave strong indications Friday that he was recovering well from lung cancer surgery and was very much in charge of running the Catholic Church, speaking on the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin, meeting with top aides and celebrating Mass in a makeshift hospital chapel.

The Vatican said that during the call with Putin, "the Holy Father expressed his deep concern about the grave humanitarian situation in the city of Oleshky, in the Kherson region, and called for a ceasefire to allow the delivery of food and medical assistance, and the voluntary and safe evacuation of the civilian population."

The statement added that Leo "reaffirmed the Holy See's commitment to promoting dialogue and peace."

The statement was significant, showing Leo was well enough to conduct official diplomatic business from the Gemelli hospital, was keeping up with world events and was continuing to promote his message of peace as he recovers from surgery. The Kremlin readout of the call suggested progress had actually been made on the humanitarian front.

The Kremlin said Putin wished Leo good health and a quick recovery. In response to the pope's concern about the plight of civilians in the frontline town of Oleshky, Putin gave a "detailed explanation regarding the Kyiv regime's responsibility for the difficult humanitarian situation there," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin voiced support for "the Vatican's intention to help create conditions for ensuring the safety of the local population and facilitating the delivery of essential supplies," and an agreement was reached to coordinate efforts in this regard, the statement said.

Also Friday, the Vatican released the first images of Leo since his lung cancer surgery Oct. 13, showing him standing up at the altar in green vestments, as doctors said that tests confirmed his "continued improvement."

The 71-year-old Leo had the lower lobe of his right lung removed after doctors identified a suspected cancerous nodule. The surgery confirmed he had adenocarcinoma, the most common type of lung cancer.

"His post-operative recovery allows him to carry out his normal daily activities completely on his own," said a medical update signed by Leo's personal physician Dr. Luigi Carbone and the head of thoracic surgery at Gemelli, Dr. Stefano Margaritora.

Leo presided alone over the liturgy, distributing Communion to medical personnel and Vatican gendarmes present, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said. He also delivered a homily in which he thanked the hospital staff "for the work they do every day taking care of the sick in their fragility, and in a particular way what they had done for him," Bruni said.

Bruni confirmed Leo would deliver the traditional noontime Angelus prayer on Sunday, but it wasn't clear whether he would do it from the hospital or back at the Vatican.

The Vatican had originally estimated a weeklong hospital stay, and had cancelled his audiences through Tuesday. Bruni said the pope's doctors would decide if there were any changes expected to his discharge date.

But with Leo's homily Friday thanking hospital personnel who had cared for him, there might be little reason for him to stay if he was medically ready for discharge.

Even as questions swirled about the future of Leo's young pontificate, there were signs Friday that it was all systems go. The Vatican published the names of journalists accredited to fly on Leo's plane with him during his Nov. 6-17 trip to Uruguay, Argentina and Peru.

Leo's ability to make the trip has been in question since his diagnosis, and the Vatican can change the plans at any time. But the posting of the media list signaled that at least on an organizational level, the trip was going ahead.

Doctors are still awaiting the results of tests to understand the precise molecular and genetic makeup of the cancer, whether it has spread beyond the lobe and whether any further treatment is necessary.

The Vatican secretary of state, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, said Friday he understood Leo's recovery was going well, "so we're happy."

Parolin was considered a leading contender in the conclave that elected Leo and was recently passed over as dean of the College of Cardinals. He surprised some by suggesting Thursday that Leo's pontificate itself might need to be "adjusted" as a result of the cancer. It was a bold statement coming from Parolin, given the indications that Leo was recovering well.

On Friday, Parolin seemed to roll that back. Asked what he meant, Parolin said "adjust on the basis of his health conditions," at least "with respect to this next trip."

Parolin spoke to reporters outside a conference at the Sacred Heart University, of which the Gemelli hospital is part.

Though Parolin was nearby, there were no signs Parolin visited Leo as might be expected.

The Vatican said two other top cardinals did call on the pope instead Friday: Cardinal Baldassare Reina, the pope's vicar for Rome, and Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, who was recently elected dean of the College of Cardinals, a position that many had thought would go to Parolin, 71. Leo confirmed Tagle in the job two days before announcing his surgery.

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