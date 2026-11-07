Pope Leo Says In "Fairly Good Shape" After Lung Cancer Surgery

Pope Leo XIV said Friday he was in "fairly good shape" after lung cancer surgery last month as he began a 12-day tour of South America with a visit to Uruguay.

"I know some people were doubtful about this trip taking place," Leo, 71, told reporters on board the papal plane. "I had no doubt and was convinced that this trip had to go forward."

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