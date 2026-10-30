Sai Pallavi As <i>Ramayana's</i> Sita: Why Is Internet Divided Over Her Casting?

How does Sita in the Ramayana look like? Everyone has read about her in books and scriptures, and has seen her in films and televised shows. Some might have researched on Sita. So, everyone is entitled to have an 'opinion' (not one, but many) about which actor best suits her on screen.

Ever since the trailer of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana released on July 30, the Internet has not stopped buzzing about the lead cast of the film, Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Sita. With the film releasing next week, the buzz became stronger than ever. Blame it on the time, the perception or the humongous buzz around the film, the Internet has not shown any kind of leniency to the actors, especially Sai Pallavi.

A large section of X users has questioned the casting of Sai Pallavi on the grounds of beauty standards, her Hindi accent, her screen presence and so on. The conversation around Sai Pallavi has raised questions about the North vs South debate as well.

Sai Pallavi, the actor of films like Premam, Kali, Amaran, doesn't conform to the traditional definition of beauty. Despite being an actor, she doesn't shy away from showing acne marks, pimples and facial hair. Some even raised eyebrows over her long curly hair, asking whether Sita Maa has such hair texture.

The comments on X have sometimes crossed the borderline of hatred and nastiness, as people don't think twice before commenting about celebrities.

In this article, we will see the bigger picture about how people have attacked Sai Pallavi on different parameters and how her fans and followers urge people to practise sense and sensibility in an era of unfiltered opinions.

Sai Pallavi Is Pretty, Sai Pallavi As Ma Sita Is Not

Many X users pointed out that Sai Pallavi's makeup and look haven't done justice to her calibre. So, their attack is not directed at Sai Pallavi, but more at the makeup artistes of Ramayana.

"Sai Pallavi is pretty. Sai Pallavi as Ma Sita is NOT. Whoever decided to cast her as Ma Sita, and whoever did her makeup, should be fired. Hard to believe Ravana would have gone to all that trouble to abduct Ma Sita if this was the look they had in mind!" wrote one.

"Sai Pallavi is actually looking like those rakshashis from Ashok Vatika. And the makeup artist probably had some personal grudge against her.How did the makers pick up the ugliest actress to play Sita," wrote another one.

"Sai Pallavi is average-looking, but it's not as if she can't look good with makeup. But what people are not noticing is that her makeup as Maa Sita in Ramayan is also awful. I mean, I don't know whose idea it was to give her this kind of atrocious makeup. If you compare her look as Maa Sita with her looks in other movies, she looks much better in those movies than she does as Maa Sita in Ramayan," wrote another one.

Pointing out the burden of stardom on these actors, a user wrote, "I do not understand why it was so hard to get completely fresh faces to play Ram and Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. Both Ranbir and Sai Pallavi remind us of modern characters they've played earlier and we cannot associate them with an ancient epic. It's jarring."

Another user said that he doesn't find divinity in Sai Pallavi as Sita.

"Over the years, many actresses have played Sita Maa and given their best to the character in their own unique way. I haven't felt the divine presence and serenity in Sai Pallavi's look that I envision for Sita Maa. Sai Pallavi is the worst choice to play Sita Maa in Namit Malhotra's Ramayana."

Comparisons went far and wide.

A user wrote, "Sara Arjun would have fit perfectly for the role of Mata Sita. Sai Pallavi as Mata Sita is not matching the vibe. Something looks really missing here."

'Is Her Voice Dubbed In Ramayana?'

It's not Sai Pallavi's problem. Most Southern actors bear the brunt of having an accent while speaking in Hindi. Recently, Rashmika Mandanna addressed the issue on Koffee With Karan 9, saying that she does have an accent and that she is not bothered by trolls.

Earlier this year, when Sai Pallavi tried to address the paparazzi in Hindi at a Mumbai event, she drew the wrath of the Internet. One post read, "Wait, is her voice dubbed in Ramayana for Hindi release? Cause I'm not sold."

Another added, "Why would you sign an actor in a film who can't speak the language properly?"

'Problem Is With You, Not With Sai Pallavi'

Amid the ongoing chatter, some people have practised their discretion and asked the valid question: Who has seen Sita in person?

"People are having high imaginary expectations on how Sita looks like... when they didn't even see her in-person."Imo, If you are having high expectations and which #SaiPallavi didn't ask for and you are comparing her appearance with your imagination. Imagination is far more prettier than reality.

"Then problem is with you. Not with her appearance. #Ramayana," wrote one.

Pointing out the glaring issue of spreading hatred, one wrote, "Criticise her if you want. Dislike her if you must. But please, do not spread hate!

"You all are raised by wonderful, divine, beautiful women. How, then, can you look at another woman and call her UGLY? Criticism is your right. Cruelty is your choice. And neither should ever be confused with the other."

"Sai Pallavi doesn't fit the conventional beauty standards of the film industry. But I think the makers of Ramayana made a good choice in casting her as Sita. When you see her with all that jewelry and costumes, she may not quite have the regal look. But when you look at the scenes of exile, where she is clad in simple ochre clothing and wears minimal make up, she looks a natural. I don't think anybody in the industry (at least in Bollywood or down South) can pull that off," wrote another.

Keeping faith in Sai Pallavi's inherent beauty, a user wrote, "If you've watched any of Sai's Tamil or Malayalam films, you'd know she has a charismatic presence on screen. Her face has an innocence that this character demands.

"I'm sorry, but a lot of the criticism over her 'beauty' is rooted in an inferiority complex. People saying she's not 'fair' or 'beautiful' enough have a problem with the fact that she's 'Indian-looking'.

"I have no doubt she's going to prove all the sceptics wrong."

Picture abhi baki hain.

As Sita's image is shaped by popular imagination, it is very difficult to paint a singular picture of her. Different people perceive her differently. Whether Sai Pallavi will prove her detractors wrong with her acting prowess remains to be watched closely.

A crucial test, which might be bigger than Agni-Pariksha.

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