<i>Ramayana</i> Part 1 Witnesses Massive Advance Booking Surge, Worldwide Pre-Sales Cross Rs 24 Crore

With Diwali inching closer, Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana Part 1 is witnessing a rapid growth in advance bookings. The highly anticipated film, which is only six days away from its theatrical release, has grossed over Rs 17 crore in pre-release ticket sales.

According to a report by Sacnilk, the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer has grossed Rs 17.13 crore in advance bookings for its opening day across India, including block seats. Without block seats, the film's pre-release collection stands at Rs 14.28 crore, with 3.34 lakh tickets sold across 6,780 shows.

The Hindi version of the film is leading the advance booking sales. It has contributed Rs 14.21 crore so far, which is nearly 83 per cent of total gross. The second biggest contributor is the Kannada version, which has collected Rs 2.37 crore. On the other hand, Telugu bookings stand at Rs 49.77 lakh, while the Tamil version added Rs 5.58 lakh.

Among the states, Karnataka has contributed the most till now with Rs 3.54 crore. Maharashtra holds the second position with Rs 3.35 crore, and Delhi is at third with Rs 3.06 crore. Premium formats are also contributing strongly to the advance booking sales.

As per the report, IMAX, 4DX, Dolby, and other premium formats have accounted for Rs 4.39 crore. IMAX 3D has recorded 62 per cent occupancy, while Dolby Cinema 3D witnesses 86 per cent occupancy.

Following the film's world premiere in Los Angeles, Ramayana Part 1 has witnessed a jump in advance bookings in North America. According to the report, the film's premier sales have crossed $1.91 million till now. The film's opening day advance bookings have crossed $2.5 million (Rs 24 crore) worldwide, with North America leading the sales, followed by the UK and Australia.

Ramayana Part 1 is set to hit the theatres worldwide on November 5.

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