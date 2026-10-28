<i>Ramayana</i> Los Angeles Premiere: Yash-Ranbir Kapoor Hug Each Other On Red Carpet, Sai Pallavi Brings Elegance

Ahead of the worldwide release on November 5, the Ramayana makers hosted a grand premiere of the film in Los Angeles on October 27. Producer Namit Malhotra, Director Nitesh Tiwari and his wife Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi arrived in their traditional best for the grand show. Videos from the venue have already gone viral on social media.

Yash and Ranbir Kapoor are seen hugging each other on the red carpet. Sai Pallavi added her classic elegance to the event with her sparkling saree as well as smile.

Yash attended the event with wife Radhika Pandit by his side.

In another viral video, Ranbir Kapoor is seen greeting fans, shaking hands with them, creating a moment of jubilant celebrations.

Sharing an update of the grand event on his Instagram handle, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "THE WORLD WILL WAKE UP TO 'RAMAYANA' *TONIGHT*... #NamitMalhotra's #Ramayana takes centre stage in #LosAngeles tonight, as #Hollywood's biggest influencers, media, fans, and cinephiles gather to experience the #English version of Ramayana: Rise of a Legend. One man's audacious dream is taking India's greatest epic to the world... Indeed, a proud moment for Indian cinema."

About Ramayana

Ramayana has been made on a staggering budget of Rs 4,000 crore.

Speaking to Prakhar Gupta, producer Namit Malhotra revealed, "When we set out to make this six or seven years ago, people thought I was a lunatic because no Indian film comes close to this scale. Put simply, the budget will be around $500 million for both parts combined, which is over Rs 4,000 crore."

He added, "We're making the largest film in the world for the greatest epic that deserves to be seen globally. And yet, I believe we're doing it more efficiently than some of the biggest Hollywood films. We're not being irresponsible-we're being ambitious, but grounded."

The film is set to be released in two parts, with the first instalment scheduled to release worldwide in October 2026 ahead of Diwali, while the second part is slated for Diwali 2027.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, Sunny Deol and Ravi Dubey play pivotal roles in the film.

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