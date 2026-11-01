"I Think The Film Is Well-Made": Saurabh Sachdeva On <i>Ramayana</i> Criticism

Saurabh Sachdeva is confident that Ramayana will speak for itself when it reaches theatres. Despite the criticism coming the film's way following the release of its trailer, the actor has no concerns about the online discussions around its casting and visual effects. According to him, director Nitesh Tiwari and the team have approached the epic with care, and nothing has been included in the film without a reason.

In a conversation with PTI, Saurabh said he understands why people react strongly to projects based on religious stories, but believes that audiences should watch the film before forming an opinion about its execution.

"It doesn't affect me. Now, people have a forum or place to talk about, they can say anything. If you are not getting the story and emotion right, then you can talk about not liking the film. Here definitely our belief is also connected, religious belief, religious sentiment is there, that is what is a little fragile. Hence, many times people will get up strongly and talk," Saurabh Sachdeva said.

The actor added that he is not worried about the response so far. Having seen parts of the film while dubbing, he feels the makers have handled the story appropriately.

"I think the film is well-made, nothing has been added just to add, or we've not done anything just for the sake of it. Whatever I've seen, while dubbing for the film, I feel it is done in a beautiful and right way," he said.

Saurabh Sachdeva On Playing Maricha In Ramayana

Saurabh Sachdeva will be seen as Maricha, a character who finds himself caught between different sides of the conflict. Talking about his role, the actor said he does not necessarily view Maricha as a straightforward villain.

"I don't know how much of a villain Maricha is. He is on the villain side, but he is always in a dilemma about where to stand," he said.

The actor also spoke about his experience working with Nitesh Tiwari, praising the filmmaker's relaxed approach on set. Describing him as a "calm and soft-spoken man", Saurabh said the director's working style helped him remain comfortable while performing.

"He doesn't get agitated or upset. I haven't seen him screaming at anyone, he is a very relaxed person. He often says, 'You can do this, you can do that'."

Saurabh Sachdeva also has hopes that the film will introduce him to a much wider audience. The actor, who has appeared in projects such as Animal, Eko and Pushpa 2: The Rule, believes the film could open up more opportunities, including recognition among international filmmakers.

"I hope I'll get a few more years, more films, and that people will come to me. I think I will be known to Hollywood people also," he said.

When Will Ramayana Release?

Featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita and Yash as Ravana, Ramayana also stars Arun Govil, Kunal Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Lara Dutta and Ravie Dubey. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations.

The first instalment will release worldwide in theatres on November 5. The second part is expected to arrive during Diwali 2027.

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