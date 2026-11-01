"Dark Decade For Me": Honey Singh's Nephew Killed In Punjab Accident

Rapper Honey Singh is mourning the death of his nephew Vidit Auluck, who died in a road accident in Jalandhar, Punjab, in the early hours of Sunday, November 1. Vidit, along with his friend Aarav Talwar, was reportedly on their way home from a birthday party when the crash occurred around 3 am.

Confirming the heartbreaking news, Honey Singh took to his Instagram Stories and expressed his grief over the loss of his nephew.

Sharing an emotional message, the singer wrote, “It's a dark decade for me. Loss of my nephew Is Devastating. Bhole nath mehr Mehr Mehr @dineshauluck. (sic)”

Vidit Auluck was the son of Dinesh, who owns the Punjabi music label Speed Records. The second victim, Aarav Talwar, was the son of the owner of Pappy Sweets.

How Vidit Auluck's Car Hit A Tractor-Trolley

The crash took place on a flyover near the Police Lines area in Jalandhar, Punjab. According to Mid-Day , a Volkswagen car carrying Vidit and his friend Aarav Talwar struck a Municipal Corporation tractor-trolley that was standing on the road.

The car was moving from BMC Chowk toward BSF Chowk when it rammed into the stationary tractor-trolley parked on the flyover, and both of them died on spot.

At the time of the incident, five people were reportedly travelling in the Volkswagen car. Vidit and Aarav lost their lives, while the remaining three survived and subsequently returned home.

Police personnel reached the accident site after receiving information and took the bodies into their custody. Baradari police station SHO Sahil Chaudhary informed that police were alerted about the accident around 3 am. Municipal Corporation sanitation workers were cleaning the flyover at the time and had parked the tractor-trolley there to collect garbage.

Police initiated proceedings to establish the circumstances surrounding the collision. According to reports, the families declined further legal action, following which the bodies were handed over to them.

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