Honey Singh Questioned For 2 Hours Over 'Obscene' Remarks At Delhi Concert

Rapper and singer Honey Singh appeared before the Maharashtra Cyber Cell on Friday, October 16, and recorded his statement in connection with a complaint over his alleged objectionable remarks during a concert in New Delhi in January 2026. A police official confirmed his appearance.

Details

The 43-year-old singer was summoned for questioning after a Mumbai resident filed a complaint against him over the alleged remarks. The Maharashtra Cyber police subsequently registered a case and called him in for questioning.

According to information shared by the Cyber Cell, Honey Singh had been summoned three times earlier but did not appear, citing his presence abroad.

The authorities issued another summons directing him to appear on October 16. A senior Cyber Cell official had warned that the process to issue a Look Out Circular (LOC) could be initiated if the singer failed to comply with the latest summons.

Honey Singh appeared before the investigating officers on Friday and was questioned for more than two hours, according to sources. After the questioning, the singer left the premises without responding to questions from the media.

Why Was Honey Singh Summoned By Maharashtra Cyber Cell?

The case relates to alleged obscene remarks made by Honey Singh during a concert in Delhi in January 2026. A video clip from the performance subsequently circulated widely on social media, attracting criticism from several users.

According to the earlier report, the remarks allegedly included an indecent reference to having sex in cars. Following the online backlash, a Mumbai resident approached the cyber police with a complaint, prompting the authorities to register a case against the rapper.

Honey Singh later issued a video apology, acknowledging that his choice of words had offended people. Explaining his intention, he said, "Seeing a larger number of Gen Z, I tried to convey a message in a language which they would prefer. However, I deeply regret that the way I expressed this message was inappropriate and not acceptable to many. I offer my heartfelt apologies," he said in his video apology.

Honey Singh Faced Legal Action Over Volume 1 Earlier This Year

The latest controversy comes months after Honey Singh faced legal scrutiny over the lyrics of his song Volume 1.

In April 2026, the Delhi High Court directed the Centre to remove links to the song from social media and file-sharing platforms. During the hearing, the court described the track as "highly vulgar, obscene and derogatory towards women".

The court also emphasised that artistic freedom and freedom of expression could not be used as a defence for content of this nature.

Honey Singh, known for songs such as Brown Rang, Lungi Dance and Desi Kalakaar, has been a prominent name in India's music industry for more than a decade. His appearance before the Maharashtra Cyber Cell on Friday comes amid renewed scrutiny over the remarks allegedly made during his Delhi concert.

(Inputs by Ruttik Ganakwar)