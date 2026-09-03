Can you lose body fat while building muscle at the same time? Yes, it is possible but it requires the right balance of strength training, nutrition, recovery and consistency. Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh appears to be focusing on his physique as he prepares for a London Fashion Week appearance on September 19. Honey Singh recently shared a glimpse of his fitness preparations on Instagram, showcasing his muscular physique and gym work. In the caption, he wrote, "Preparing for London Fashion Week, 19th September." Reports said the rapper is set to appear at the fashion event. While dramatic celebrity transformations often grab attention, building a leaner and more muscular body is not about simply cutting calories or spending hours doing cardio. The goal is to gradually reduce excess body fat while giving the muscles enough stimulus and nutrition to grow. This approach is often called body recomposition.

What Is Body Recomposition?

Body recomposition refers to reducing body fat while maintaining or increasing muscle mass. Unlike traditional weight-loss plans, where the focus is primarily on lowering the number on the weighing scale, recomposition focuses on improving the overall composition of the body. This means the weighing scale may not always show a dramatic change. You could lose fat and gain some muscle at the same time, resulting in a smaller waist, better muscle definition and improved strength even if your body weight changes only slightly. Physical activity can help slow muscle loss that may occur during weight loss, making exercise an important part of a fat-loss plan.

Prioritise Strength Training

If the goal is to build or preserve muscle while losing fat, strength training should form the foundation of the workout routine. Exercises such as squats, lunges, rows, presses, pull-ups, deadlifts and other resistance exercises work multiple muscle groups and provide the stimulus required for muscle growth. The key is progressive overload. This means gradually increasing the challenge placed on the muscles by adding weight, repetitions, sets or improving exercise technique over time.

You do not necessarily need to lift extremely heavy weights. Consistent resistance training with proper form can be effective, particularly when the workout is progressively challenging.

Eat Enough Protein

Protein plays an important role in repairing and building muscle tissue. When someone is trying to lose fat, adequate protein intake can also help support muscle retention. Good sources include eggs, chicken, fish, paneer, curd, milk, soy, tofu, lentils, beans and other protein-rich foods.

Instead of consuming most of your protein in a single meal, spreading protein intake across the day can make it easier to meet your overall requirement.

The exact amount depends on factors such as body weight, training routine, age and overall diet. People who regularly strength train may need more protein than someone who is sedentary.

Don't Cut Calories Too Aggressively

One of the biggest mistakes people make while trying to get lean is drastically reducing their food intake. A large calorie deficit can result in rapid weight loss, but some of that weight may come from lean muscle. The American College of Sports Medicine notes that weight loss through calorie restriction can also result in muscle loss, while physical activity can help reduce this loss. A moderate calorie deficit is generally more sustainable. The aim should be to lose fat gradually while continuing to fuel workouts and preserve muscle.

Crash diets may produce quick changes on the weighing scale, but they are difficult to maintain and may negatively affect workout performance and recovery.

Keep Cardio In The Routine

Cardio does not have to disappear when the goal is muscle gain. Walking, cycling, swimming, jogging or other forms of cardiovascular exercise can support overall fitness and increase daily calorie expenditure. However, doing excessive cardio while severely restricting calories may make it harder to recover from strength workouts. A better approach is to combine resistance training with an appropriate amount of cardio based on your fitness level, goals and recovery capacity.

Even increasing daily movement such as walking more throughout the day can contribute to energy expenditure without placing excessive stress on the body.

Choose Carbohydrates Wisely

Carbohydrates are often the first nutrient people cut when trying to lose fat. But carbohydrates can provide an important source of energy for exercise. Instead of eliminating them completely, focus on nutrient-rich sources such as oats, brown rice, whole grains, potatoes, sweet potatoes, fruits and legumes. The amount required depends on factors such as body size, activity level and training volume. Eating carbohydrates around workouts can also help provide energy for training and replenish muscle glycogen afterwards.

Don't Ignore Healthy Fats

Fat is another important part of a balanced diet and should not be completely eliminated. Nuts, seeds, fish, eggs, dairy products, avocado and healthy cooking oils can provide dietary fats along with other nutrients. The focus should be on overall calorie intake and food quality rather than removing an entire food group.

Sleep Is Part Of The Workout

Muscle does not grow simply because you lift weights. Recovery is equally important. During recovery, the body repairs the stress placed on muscles during training. Poor sleep and inadequate recovery can affect exercise performance and make it harder to maintain consistency. Aim for a regular sleep schedule and adequate sleep each night. Rest days should also be considered part of a training programme rather than a sign of laziness.

Be Patient With The Process

Perhaps the most important lesson from any fitness transformation is that body recomposition takes time. Social media can make physical changes appear much faster than they actually happen. Lighting, posture, muscle pumps, clothing and photo angles can also make a difference in how a physique looks. Instead of judging progress solely by body weight, track measurements such as waist circumference, strength levels, workout performance and how clothes fit. For someone starting strength training, changes may be noticeable relatively quickly. For others, progress can be slower depending on their starting body composition, training history, diet and genetics.

Honey Singh's latest fitness glimpse ahead of London Fashion Week has once again put the spotlight on building a muscular and lean physique. For anyone looking to achieve a similar goal, the focus should not be on extreme dieting or punishing workouts. A combination of strength training, adequate protein, a moderate calorie deficit, balanced nutrition, cardio and sufficient recovery is a more sustainable approach. And remember, losing fat and gaining muscle simultaneously is possible, but it is a gradual process. Consistency over months matters far more than trying to transform the body in a few weeks.