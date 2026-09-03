Pickleball is the newest obsession in urban India. Traditional gaming sessions have been replaced by pickleball matches with friends, and Gen Z is even calling it "therapy." The sport has become so popular that India's pickleball market is expected to reach nearly 750 crore by 2030. Today, finding a pickleball court is much easier than finding an auto or cab home from the office during peak hours. While some play for leisure, many rely on it for fitness. However, this raises important questions: Is a game of pickleball enough to keep you fit? Can you completely replace your standard exercise routine with a pickleball match?

No doubt, pickleball is an excellent way to maintain basic cardiovascular fitness. It qualifies as a moderate-to-vigorous intensity cardio workout. However, it is generally not enough to replace a dedicated gym routine or structured exercise sessions. While it offers great aerobic benefits, it falls short in building comprehensive muscular strength and functional bone density across your entire body.

Can it keep you fit?

Yes, pickleball can help maintain functional fitness and cardiovascular health. However, achieving peak fitness with a pickleball game depends entirely on how you play.

Benefits:

Meeting the recommended 150 minutes of weekly moderate exercise is quite easy, as this sport is highly engaging and habit-forming.

The short sprints, sudden stops, and rapid lateral movements resemble those found in High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT).

Pickleball improves lower-body endurance, core stability, hand-eye coordination, and dynamic balance.

The smaller court and lightweight ball make it much easier on the knees.

Calorie burn

An average player burns between 350 and 600 calories per hour playing pickleball, depending on body weight, effort, and whether they play singles or doubles.

What should you do to maximise results?

Engaging in casual doubles with limited movement qualifies as light exercise. To optimise this sport as your main fitness regimen, consider shifting to singles play or engaging in high-intensity drills. Furthermore, incorporating specific strength training into your routine is essential to avoid muscle imbalances.

Can it replace gym sessions?

No, pickleball cannot fully replace the gym. While it provides an excellent cardio workout, a well-rounded fitness regimen requires elements that playing pickleball alone cannot offer.

Lacks resistance

It does not include the heavy resistance necessary for optimising muscle growth.

Imbalanced muscle use

It predominantly engages one side of your body, which may result in muscular imbalances over time.

Missing upper-body pulling

The sport focuses on pushing and swinging movements but lacks pulling actions vital for overall back and shoulder health.

The ideal approach

Rather than substituting your gym workouts, use pickleball as your main source of cardiovascular exercise and social interaction. Complement it with two brief gym sessions each week centred on full-body strength training and core stability to support your joints and enhance your performance on the court.

In conclusion, embracing pickleball as your primary form of cardiovascular exercise offers a fun and engaging way to stay active while fostering social connections. However, strength training cannot be overlooked. By pairing it with gym sessions that emphasise full-body strength training and core stability, you can enhance your overall fitness and protect your joints. Stay active, stay social, and enjoy the game!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.