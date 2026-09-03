Bone health often gets less attention than other parts of our health. We usually think about strong bones when we are young, but keeping our bones healthy becomes even more important as we get older. This is especially true for women after menopause, when changes in hormones can affect bone strength and increase the risk of bone loss.

A healthy diet, regular physical activity and enough calcium and vitamin D are all important for maintaining strong bones. But some everyday foods may also offer extra support. One such food is the humble prune.

Nutritionist Deepsikha Jain has shared an Instagram post talking about how eating prunes may help support bone health. She suggests that having around five to six prunes every day could help preserve bone density, particularly in post-menopausal women.

How Can Prunes Help Your Bones?

According to Jain, eating six prunes daily may help preserve bone density. She refers to research involving 235 women, where those who ate prunes regularly showed better preservation of bone density compared with those who did not.

The nutritionist also explains that prunes may work by helping reduce an inflammatory process linked to bone loss. In her words, prunes have “shown to prevent the inflammatory chemical reaction” that can contribute to reduced bone density.

Take a look at her video below:

So, if you enjoy prunes, having a small serving as part of a balanced diet may be a simple addition to your daily routine. As Jain suggests, those five to six prunes could offer more than just a sweet snack.