The Advanced Bladder Diagnostics Centre integrates Video Urodynamics (VUDS) with Near Infrared Spectroscopy (NIRS) based brain mapping an approach being attempted for the first time in India. The facility will help assess complex bladder disorders, including those associated with neurological conditions, and assist clinicians in determining whether the disorder is bladder-related, neurological or combined in origin. The Centre is expected to cater to around 5,000 patients annually. New PET-CT and SPECT-CT facilities will strengthen specialised diagnostics in cancer care, cardiology, neurology, renal diseases, endocrinology and other areas. PET-CT will support cancer diagnosis, staging, treatment planning and follow-up, while SPECT-CT will strengthen diagnosis of cardiac, renal, endocrine, orthopaedic and gastrointestinal conditions. The advanced Nuclear Medicine services are expected to benefit around 600-700 patients annually and will be available at an affordable cost.

During his visit, Nadda also reviewed the Heart Command Centre, Sports Injury Centre and ongoing projects at Safdarjung Hospital, stressing regular project reviews, periodic inspections and practical timelines for timely completion. The new facilities further strengthen specialised, affordable and multidisciplinary healthcare at VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital.

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