The trend of crash diets has become normal as it promises quick weight loss. But those who opt for these crash diets tend to experience fatigue, poor concentration, irritability, and reduced productivity. When your dietary choices are working against you, then you need to rethink why this is happening and how to correct course to achieve nutritional balance and an accurate daily caloric count. From intermittent fasting to the keto diet, there are several diets on the market that work on the process of elimination. Those who are looking for nutritional balance need to rethink this approach, as long-term health rests on the shoulders of adequate intake of calories and burning them through exercise for balance. When there is an active calorie deficit, then weight loss can be sustained, but the baseline calories need to be met.

What Is A Crash Diet?

'Crash diet' refers to making dietary choices that involve very low-calorie eating patterns over a fixed period of time. The trend of crash diets stems from the popularity of the thin aesthetic and going to any length to achieve it. Even if it means achieving rapid weight loss by cutting down calories over a short period of time.

The Indonesian Journal of Public Health has identified that crash diets could provide 800 calories in a day or less, but they do have side effects.

Why Does A Crash Diet Cause Low Energy Levels?

Following a crash diet is linked to low energy levels, as per The Journal of Nutrition, Health and Ageing. When an individual follows a crash diet, the body runs low on nutrition.

Your Body Runs Low On Fuel

The Exp Gerontol Journal highlights that during a crash diet, the calorie intake is reduced. Those who function in high-stress environments need a constant influx of quality calories to function optimally. Calories serve as the body's energy source, and when they are deficient, glucose becomes less available.

Those who have limited energy banks for daily activities need calories to function.

Glycogen Stores Get Depleted

The body stores extra calories and makes use of them when needed. When these glycogen stores are reduced, fatigue can increase. Extreme fatigue or tiredness is a sign that you need to consume high-caloric-value food sources to revive your energy level baseline.

How Can A Crash Diet Lead To Brain Fog?

The Medicina Journal suggests that a crash diet could lead to brain fog as the brain relies heavily on glucose. When calories are reduced, the glucose reserves are also depleted, leading to brain fog. The effects of a crash diet can impact the brain through:

Concentration difficulties

Slower processing speed

Mental fatigue

Symptoms To Mention

If you are experiencing brain fog and any of these symptoms, then you need to rethink your dietary choices:

Forgetfulness

Difficulty focusing

Poor productivity

Mental sluggishness

Nutrient Deficiencies That May Affect the Brain

The Seminars in Paediatric Neurology pinpoints that certain nutrient deficiencies affect brain function negatively. These nutrients need to be maintained to help provide the nutritional baseline needed for proper brain function.

Iron

When there is a lack of iron in the body, the transfer of nutrients to the bloodstream becomes reduced.

Vitamin B12

This essential nutrient helps support nerve function and cognitive health that is necessary for optimal brain health.

Folate (Vitamin B9)

This vitamin plays a crucial role in ensuring how DNA is synthesised, neurotransmitter production and one-carbon metabolism, which collectively support biological processes that affect memory, learning, thinking and overall brain health.

Magnesium

The level of magnesium in the body matters a lot, as it is responsible for the regulation of over a hundred biochemical reactions. These reactions are critical for brain function, memory, attention, learning, nerve signalling and regulating mood.

Protein

The level of protein is important for brain health, as it can provide amino acids which serve as building blocks to produce neurotransmitters. These neurotransmitters are needed for proper functioning of memory, learning, attention, and mood, as well as cognitive performance.

What Happens To Metabolism During A Crash Diet?

The calorie deficit pushes the body to perceive an energy shortage. The body adapts by conserving energy, and it burns fewer calories than expected for weight loss. A crash diet can also lead to an impact on your metabolism. Adapting to fewer calories can turn your body against you and can result in yo-yo weight loss and weight gain.

Other Warning Signs Of Crash Dieting

Following a crash diet can produce rapid weight loss, but it can also cause warning signs such as:

Constant hunger

Dizziness

Mood swings

Irritability

Poor sleep

Headaches

Reduced exercise performance

Hair fall

Constipation

Can Crash Diets Affect Work Performance And Productivity?

Yes, as crash dieting affects brain health, which can impact work performance and productivity.

If you are following a crash diet and are experiencing any of these symptoms:

Reduced focus

Difficulty making decisions

Lower productivity

Then, you need to work on changing your diet under the guidance of a medical professional such as a nutritionist or dietician.

This is why students and working professionals need to focus on their daily dietary choices, as your energy levels and brain fog could be directly related to it.

Is Rapid Weight Loss Ever Safe?

Rapid weight loss is only deemed safe when it is medically prescribed for treating a serious disease.

If you present with a medical condition that needs a very low-calorie diet prescription, then a crash diet may work in your favour.

Note: Crash dieting should only be done under medical supervision; extreme and unsupervised sudden changes to your diet can damage your long-term health and make you regain weight.

Healthier Alternatives To A Crash Diet

Instead of a crash diet, you need to follow healthier alternatives that make you sustainably lose weight over an extended period of time. Those who are looking to do so can benefit from the following:

Moderate calorie deficit to sustain weight loss over a prolonged period of time.

A high-protein diet, as it is necessary for fat burning and regulating your weight loss goals.

Strength training for better and faster absorption of glucose.

Adequate sleep to regulate blood sugar levels and better function of hunger hormones.

Fibre-rich foods provide the gut with much-needed nutrient absorption support.

Sustainable weight loss habits that provide results that are achievable and can be maintained.

Crash dieting could be behind low energy levels and brain fog. If you eat a severely calorie-restricted diet, then your mood, concentration, and physical performance could affect your weight loss goals.

Also Read: Eating Red And Yellow Capsicum Can Help Prevent Cancer: Nutritionist Explains How To Eat Them For Maximum Health Benefits

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.