When designing a natural, cancer-preventive diet, your local vegetable basket holds some of the most potent natural defences available. While green bell peppers are an Indian kitchen staple, switching to vibrant red and yellow capsicum delivers a potent boost of protective bio-compounds. Emerging clinical research confirms that eating red and yellow capsicum can help prevent cancer by supplying a rich blend of carotenoids, polyphenols, and essential vitamins that shield cellular DNA from oxidative damage. According to nutritional research, the distinct hues of red capsicum and yellow capsicum are visual markers of high antioxidant density. Thus, understanding the unique health benefits of capsicum and mastering how to eat capsicum for maximum health benefits can convert simple meals into an effective, everyday defence against chronic disease.

How Coloured Capsicum Can Prevent Cancer

The chemopreventive power of bell peppers stems directly from their pigment maturation. As peppers ripen from green to yellow and red, their antioxidant profile dramatically amplifies. A comprehensive review titled "Carotenoids of Capsicum Fruits" demonstrated that red capsicum contains exclusive ketocarotenoids such as capsanthin and capsorubin that act as powerful lipophilic antioxidants capable of suppressing tumour growth and inhibiting cancer cell mutation.

A systematic review in the Nutrients Journal highlights lutein's effect on cellular processes and reveals that yellow carotenoids significantly inhibit cancer cell proliferation, block tumour angiogenesis (blood vessel formation feeding tumours), and suppress oestrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer cell line progression.

Clinical Nutritionist Perspective: Why Colour Matters

"The colour of your capsicum tells a direct story about its molecular makeup," explains Dr Ananya Roy, Senior Clinical Nutritionist and Oncology Dietitian.

She adds, "While green capsicum is harvested early, red and yellow bell peppers remain on the vine longer, allowing them to synthesise complex secondary metabolites. Red capsicum benefits come primarily from capsanthin and lycopene, which protect cell membranes against lipid peroxidation.”

"Meanwhile, yellow capsicum health benefits rely on lutein and violaxanthin, which safeguard epithelial tissue and boost overall immune surveillance. Integrating both colours ensures a broad spectrum of anti-carcinogenic activity," explains Dr Ananya Roy.

Red vs Yellow Capsicum: Nutritional Comparison

To see how red vs yellow capsicum cancer-fighting properties compare, review their profile per 100 grams:

How To Eat Capsicum For Maximum Health Benefits

Buying colourful peppers is only the first step, and how you prepare them dictates the quantity of active antioxidants in capsicum your digestive tract actually absorbs. Here are expert-approved rules:

1. Light Sauteing With Healthy Fats

Carotenoids like capsanthin, lycopene, and beta-carotene are fat-soluble. Clinical evidence shows that cooking peppers lightly in a single teaspoon of cold-pressed olive oil, mustard oil, or ghee breaks down plant cell walls, increasing carotenoid bioavailability by up to 300%.

2. Avoid High-Heat Boiling Or Overcooking

Vitamin C is water-soluble and heat-sensitive. Boiling bell peppers leaches up to 60% of their vitamin C into the cooking water. For the best way to cook bell peppers for nutrients, opt for quick stir-frying, mild steaming, or consuming them raw in crunch bowls.

3. Keep The White Inner Membrane

While most people discard the spongy white inner flesh, it contains high concentrations of bioflavonoids, lycopene, and vitamin C. Slice around the core, but leave the inner white lining intact.

4. Pair With Plant-Based Iron

Pairing vitamin C-dense red and yellow capsicum with iron-rich foods like lentils, spinach, or chickpeas boosts non-heme iron absorption significantly, strengthening the body's immune defence against cellular stress.

Making red and yellow capsicum a permanent part of your weekly grocery routine is a simple, delicious, and scientific approach to long-term health protection. Whether tossed raw into a lunch salad or stir-fried with healthy fats for dinner, knowing how to eat capsicum for maximum health benefits ensures your body gets the full spectrum of nature's finest cellular shields. You need to make use of the multiple ways that this vegetable can be prepared and make it a part of your daily diet to reap its anti-cancer health benefits. But don't eat too much at once, as your body tends to reject the quantity it can't metabolise.

Also Read: Is Nashpati Or Pear Helpful For Managing Blood Sugar Levels?

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.