One Leafy Vegetable, One Health Benefit: Methi For Diabetes, Mint For Digestion And More

Leafy vegetables have always been an essential part of Indian kitchens, but nutrition experts say their benefits go far beyond basic nourishment. Each variety of leafy green offers targeted health support, making them powerful allies in managing everyday health concerns. From regulating blood sugar levels to improving digestion, bone strength and even hair health, these greens can play a key role in overall well-being. In a recent Instagram video, nutritionist Deepsikha Jain offers a simple, food-based strategy for handling common health issues with leafy vegetables. In the short clip, Jain explains how specific greens can support different aspects of health, including blood sugar regulation, digestion and bone strength.

“1 leafy vegetable = 1 Health benefit,” Jain mentions in the caption.

1. Methi leaves (fenugreek) – Diabetes

Methi or fenugreek leaves might be particularly useful for those with diabetes. The high dietary fibre content of methi leaves slows down the bloodstream's absorption of sugar. “This can actually reduce your blood sugar spike,” Jain notes, adding that regular intake may help with better glucose management when combined with an overall balanced diet.

2. Red amaranth leaves – Iron deficiency or low haemoglobin

The nutritionist suggests red amaranth leaves for people with iron deficiency. She points out that amaranth leaves are rich in iron, a mineral essential for maintaining healthy haemoglobin levels. She adds that these leaves can also help boost haemoglobin, making them a beneficial addition to daily meals.

3. Shepu (dill leaves) – Weak bones or joint health

Jain also emphasises the benefits of shepu, or dill leaves, for bone health. She says that shepu is high in calcium and magnesium, two elements essential for strong bones. “Both of these can actually improve your bone health,” she explains, suggesting that people with weaker bones or those at risk of bone density loss may benefit from including shepu in their diet.

4. Mint leaves – Stomach cramps, gas or bloating

Jain recommends consuming mint leaves to address common digestive issues such as bloating and stomach cramps. She explains that mint can aid digestion and soothe the stomach lining. Its calming properties may promote overall gut health and help reduce discomfort after meals.

5. Curry leaves – Premature greying of hair

Lastly, Jain addresses an issue many people face today: premature greying of hair. She suggests consuming curry leaves, as they may help prevent early greying and support collagen formation. Curry leaves are easy to incorporate into everyday meals, as they are commonly used in Indian cooking.

Jain further mentions in the caption that leafy vegetables are excellent for digestive health and offer several other benefits. However, she advises soaking and washing them thoroughly before cooking or consuming them. She also recommends adding lemon to enhance iron absorption.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.