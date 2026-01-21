Nutritionist Shares 6 Fat Loss Habits That Can Make Or Break Your Weight Loss Journey

If your New Year's resolution is to lose weight, you must be aware that the journey to fat loss is never an easy one. Shedding those extra pounds is not only about sweating tirelessly at the gym or bidding goodbye to your favourite junk foods and desserts. It is more about patience, consistency, and creating sustainable habits. While following a nutritious diet and maintaining a strict workout routine does help, focusing on smart habits can make it easier and quicker to get back in shape. Nutritionist Deepsikha Jain shared some important advice on the matter in her latest Instagram entry. In the video, the health expert ranked six habits based on whether they support fat loss or not. So, without further ado, let us take a look at them:

Rating Habits For Fat Loss

1. Strength Training: 10/10

As per Jain, it can help improve muscle mass, which can lead to better metabolism and, in turn, fat loss.

2. Calorie Deficit: 8/10

The nutritionist claims that a calorie deficit works if done smartly.

3. Carb-Heavy Breakfast: 0/10

“This can actually give you a greater sugar spike and can make you store more fat,” claims the dietitian.

4. 10k Steps: 10/10

Jain reveals that “this can actually help to tap into the fat cells and improve your metabolism.”

5. Stress: 2/10

“This can actually give you a greater spike in your cortisol levels, which can actually worsen your inflammation and your fat loss,” warns the nutritionist.

6. Fat First: 12/10

The wellness coach calls “this is a great hack if you are trying to lose weight because it will give you better energy levels and blood sugar.” She recommends adding nuts, seeds, avocado, olives, fatty fish, and eggs to your diet.

In conclusion, certain habits can either improve or slow down your fat loss journey. While some practices may support your goals, others can do more harm than good. However, when followed consistently and in moderation, the right habits can help you reach your goals faster.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.