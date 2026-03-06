Expert Shares Tips To Maintain Skin and Hair Health During Weight Loss

Weight loss, particularly rapid or extreme weight loss, is often associated with hair and skin issues such as hair thinning, dryness, and others. Agree? From nutrient deficiencies and high physical stress on the body to hormonal shifts, the body often treats hair growth as a low-priority function, reallocating nutrients such as protein, iron, and zinc to vital organs. But maintaining hair and skin during your weight-loss journey is a need of the hour. In a recent Instagram video, dermatologist Gurveen Warich says, “If your 2026 resolution is weight loss, let's make sure that you only lose weight and not skin and hair in the process.”

She shares five evidence-based principles to help you maintain skin and hair during weight loss. These are:

Hair and other nutritious supplements

The doctor asks, “What is the first thing that happens when the body gets any kind of shock? Yes, you guessed it right, it's hair fall. So start a hair supplement from day one.” She recommends taking supplements like Keragro, Folly Hair, or Hair Fac after proper consultation with your personal physician to determine which one would work best for you.

She also recommends getting your vitamin D, B12, calcium and ferritin levels checked and taking a supplement if you have a deficiency.

Indulging in protein

She notes, “Make sure your diet has enough protein so that you don't lose muscle, resulting in crepey, saggy skin.” According to her, the minimum target should be one gram per kg of body weight per day.

Moisturise the stretch mark-prone areas

Dr Warich reveals that the first thing people often face during weight-loss journeys is stretch marks. Hence, to prevent this situation, she recommends, “You know what the easiest hack to prevent stretch marks? Moisturise your body daily. In fact, you could also mix a few drops of oil into your moisturiser and massage the areas most prone to stretch marks.”

Avoid overly rapid weight loss

The doctor explains, “Rapid weight loss equals hormonal imbalance and collagen breakdown.” This could even lead to an imbalance in overall health. According to the dermatologist, 0.5 kg per week is a realistic and safe rate for weight loss that will prevent a shock to the body.

Strength training

At the end of the video, she underscores the importance of strength training even if it's just once or twice a week. The doctor adds, “It preserves lean mass, collagen support and insulin sensitivity, maintaining skin firmness during fat loss.”

These five principles can indeed help individuals take proper care of their hair and skin, even during their weight-loss journeys.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.