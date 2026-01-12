Nutritionist Suggests Four Simple Food Swaps To Boost Parents’ Longevity

As lifestyle-related illnesses continue to rise, experts are increasingly emphasising the role of everyday diet choices in promoting long-term health. According to nutritionist Deepsikha Jain, improving longevity does not always require drastic dietary overhauls. Instead, a few mindful food swaps can go a long way in supporting better digestion, immunity, and heart health – especially for older people. In a health-focused video, Jain highlights four simple food substitutions that can significantly enhance overall well-being among parents and senior citizens. She stresses the importance of making small yet impactful dietary changes to support the body as it ages.

Jain offers a practical set of dietary recommendations aimed at improving longevity and general health in older people. "If you want your parents to live really long, then please ask them to make these four food swaps," the nutritionist urges at the beginning of the video. She emphasises that even small, daily dietary changes – particularly later in life – can create a lasting health impact.

Citing her own example, Deepshikha Jain shares that she has encouraged her parents to adopt these food swaps, which have made a noticeable difference to their health. “These foods can reduce the risk of so many metabolic diseases ahead in future,” she adds in the caption.

Here are the four food swaps suggested by Deepsikha Jain:

1. Fruit Juice For Vegetable Juice

The first swap Jain recommends is replacing fruit juice with a daily glass of vegetable juice. She notes that while fruit juices are often perceived as healthy, vegetable juices offer more balanced nutrition with lower sugar content. “This will help improve their immunity, improve their heart health and also keep their gut very healthy,” Jain adds.

2. Milk Tea with Sugar For Kalonji (Nigella Seed) Tea

Her second suggestion focuses on tea, a staple morning ritual in many Indian households. Jain advises switching from regular milk tea with sugar to kalonji (nigella seed) tea. She explains that kalonji's anti-inflammatory properties may help reduce chronic inflammation, which is commonly associated with ageing and lifestyle-related illnesses. “Chai is only going to worsen the inflammation,” the nutritionist adds.

3. Refined Bread For Sourdough Bread

The third food swap Jain highlights involves bread choices. She urges people to opt for sourdough bread instead of refined bread. She explains that refined bread can cause sharp sugar spikes and digestive discomfort. Sourdough bread, on the other hand, is fermented, easier to digest, and "better for the blood sugar," making it a healthier option for senior citizens, particularly those managing diabetes or gut issues.

4. Fried Snacks For Roasted Chanas/Makhanas (Fox Nuts)

Jain concludes by addressing snack habits, advising parents to replace fried snacks like bhujia with roasted chanas or makhanas (fox nuts). She notes that these alternatives are more nutrient-dense, lower in calories, and better for heart health than commonly consumed deep-fried snacks paired with tea.

In the video's closing moments, Jain encourages viewers to share this advice with their parents “if you really love them,” reinforcing the idea that thoughtful food choices can be a meaningful expression of care.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.