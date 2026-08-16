Doctors from across Delhi have joined hands to launch "2 Ghante Desh Ke Naam", a healthcare movement where medical professionals from various specialities pledge two hours of free consultation every week to serve the poor and underprivileged. The campaign, launched this week, is rapidly gaining momentum with the participation of doctors from ophthalmology, orthopaedics, oncology, psychiatry, paediatrics, cardiology, gynaecology and general medicine. "Patients across India will be able to receive absolutely free consultations, either via video consultations or in person at participating hospitals, especially aimed at patients in rural and underserved areas," Dr Ikeda Lal, medical director of Delhi Eye Centre, said.

From cancer to cataract, child health to mental wellness - what sets this initiative apart is its multi-speciality, volunteer-driven model, creating a healthcare safety net for those who need it the most but cannot afford or access quality medical advice, she said.

Participating institutions and professionals are committed to providing consultations without charging any consultation fee, irrespective of the mode - offline or online. The aim is to empower patients from slums, rural belts and low-income families with timely diagnosis, medical advice, and follow-up support, without cost or complexity, Dr Lal said.

A team of eight senior eye specialists, led by ophthalmologist Dr Lal, is offering free eye checkups and treatment guidance for patients suffering from cataracts, glaucoma, retinal issues, or other vision-threatening conditions.

The team of ophthalmologists can be reached at 9990666872, Dr Lal said.

Dr L Tomar, senior orthopaedic surgeon and founder of Tomar Foundation, said, "Access to quality orthopaedic care should not depend on a person's ability to pay. Through '2 Ghante Desh Ke Naam,' we hope to make timely consultation and guidance accessible to those who need it the most. By dedicating just two hours a week, doctors can help prevent avoidable suffering and give underserved patients a chance at healthier, more independent lives. For orthopaedic-related problems, patients seeking help can call on 9910000159." Joining them is a team of mental health experts from Hope Care India, Delhi.

Dr Deepak Raheja, senior psychiatrist and director, Hope Care India, said that mental healthcare is a fundamental part of overall well-being, yet financial and social barriers often prevent people from seeking timely help.

"Through '2 Ghante Desh Ke Naam,' we want to ensure that no one is denied a listening ear and professional guidance simply because they cannot afford it. People seeking help related to mental health can contact us on 9311112377" Dr Raheja said.

Doctors from other specialities -- including cardiology, endocrinology, pediatrics, gynaecology, and general medicine -- are also enrolling steadily, setting up free OPDs in their hospitals and clinics, while also opening virtual consultation slots for patients in remote areas.

The digital component of this movement ensures that geography is not a limitation. Patients from villages, tier-3 towns, or border regions can now consult Delhi's top doctors- free of charge through video. In the coming months, the initiative plans to expand across multiple states and invite participation from doctors nationwide, Dr Raheja said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)