Nutritionist Reveals Importance Of Waist Circumference On Measuring Overall Weight

How many times have you looked into the mirror and realised that you have accumulated fat on your body? Most people develop fat either in the mid-section, around their hips, or the waist and thighs. Sometimes chubby cheeks can also be an indicator of fat deposits in the body. But for those individuals who simply rely on the numbers shown in the weight machine to check how much fat they have accumulated, we are sorry to break the bubble. According to nutritionist Loveneet Batra, “Your weight alone is not a good indicator of your overall health or your risk of diseases”. Then what is, you might wonder. Your question has been answered by the nutritionist in a detailed Instagram video.

Loveneet Batra reveals that your body composition, more specifically your waist circumference, is the deciding factor in setting the mark on how much risk you are at because of fat accumulation. “Your waist size is not just a number – it's a valuable indicator of your health journey. The waist circumference as a measure of visceral adiposity aka visceral fat is an indicator for assessing disease risk,” she discloses.

More about visceral fat

As per the nutritionist, excess fat located in the intra-abdominal region (visceral fat) is associated with a greater disease risk than fat located in other areas of the body. A high waist circumference signals that a significant amount of the excess fat is visceral fat.

How to measure

For men Lovneet shares that for men, waist size above 37 inches is a risk factor for diseases. It should be below 94 cm. For women when it comes to the opposite gender, women's waist circumference above 31.5 inches poses a risk factor. It should be below 80 cm.

To conclude, the nutritionist says, “So make sure you are not just weight-centric but also measuring your overall body composition to understand what kind of weight are you really carrying. “

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.