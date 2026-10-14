Honey Singh Summoned Over Viral Delhi Concert Clip, Asked To Appear On October 16

Maharashtra Cyber Cell has asked rapper and singer Honey Singh to appear for questioning on October 16 in connection with a complaint over alleged offensive remarks made during a concert.

Honey Singh has missed three previous summons, citing his stay abroad as the reason for not appearing.

A senior Cyber Cell official has warned that authorities may begin the process of issuing a Look Out Circular (LOC) against him if he fails to appear on the latest date.

The case relates to a concert in Delhi, where Honey Singh allegedly made an indecent reference to having sex in cars. A video clip of the performance later went viral on social media, drawing criticism from several users.

Following the backlash, a complaint was filed with the cyber police, and a case was registered.

Honey Singh later issued a video apology, saying the clip had been edited in a way that offended people. He maintained that he had no intention of hurting or insulting anyone.

"Seeing a larger number of Gen Z, I tried to convey a message in a language which they would prefer. However, I deeply regret that the way I expressed this message was inappropriate and not acceptable to many. I offer my heartfelt apologies," he said in his video apology.

The latest controversy comes months after Honey Singh was pulled into another legal battle over lyrics that sparked outrage.

Back in April, the Delhi High Court ordered the Centre to remove links to Honey Singh's song Volume 1 from social media and file-sharing platforms. During the hearing, the court described the track as "highly vulgar, obscene and derogatory towards women", and stressed that artistic freedom and freedom of expression cannot be used as a defence for content of this nature.

(Inputs by Ruttik Ganakwar)

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