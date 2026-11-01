Sai Pallavi Reveals Yash's Son Cried After Watching Ravana's Battle With Jatayu

Ramayana: Rise of a Legend is one of the most anticipated Indian movies of this year. The film is just four days away from its release on November 5, and Yash brought his children, Ayra and Yatharv, to watch him bring one of the biggest villains to life on the big screen.

The family watched the film at its world premiere at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles on October 27. The actor, who plays Ravana in the mythological epic, opened up about his kids' reaction after watching the film.

During the final leg of the film's promotions, Yash revealed that his children had a lot of questions after watching the film.

“I could see they had so many questions because for them, life is just starting,” he said.

The actor also shared his son's emotional reaction to the scene in which his character, Ravana, battles Jatayu.

“They are understanding how to behave, how to respect one another. I was so surprised to see my son's reaction,” he said.

Sai Pallavi Reveals Yash's Son Cried After Watching Him As Ravana

As he went on to reveal his son's emotional reaction to a battle scene, co-star Sai Pallavi recounted that Yatharv began crying after watching Yash's character, Ravana, kill Jatayu.

“He said to Yash, ‘I didn't like you killing that bird,'” Sai Pallavi recounted during the media interaction.

Sai added, “He knows that it is his daddy and that he has done movies before and that maybe they were acting. But he said, ‘No, it is not nice. It is not good that you kill the bird even in the movie. I don't think you should have done that.' It was such a beautiful moment.”

How Yash Approached Ravana

Beyond sharing his children's reaction, Yash also spoke about the challenges of portraying Ravana.

He explained, “For me, to make everybody believe that it is impossible to defeat him, that he is invincible, getting to that phase was the challenging part,” adding, “When you are portraying that role, if you are not convinced yourself and if you are not presenting it in the manner it is supposed to be, people will not feel it. I may fail the whole thing where people say, ‘He is good, but the role is good.' There is a difference between Ravana being strong and me portraying Ravana to be strong. That is the gap I am talking about.”

He also wanted to present Ravana as more than a one-dimensional villain, moving beyond his conventional portrayal. “Sometimes you want to give people another point of view, give them an opportunity to understand that he also had some good qualities. It is not just black and white. To let people reason with him, understand what he was trying to do and where he went wrong. That was quite interesting and challenging for me,” he said.

Yash further explained how he wanted the character's power to be evident in his expressions and personality rather than just his appearance. “It should be in the eyes. Not just in the physical appearance. Imagine, this is the man who was the ruler of three realms. He was that powerful. When he is talking, how would he talk? Generally, we assume he will talk with arrogance or pride. But I did not want to take that approach. I wanted him to have sarcasm, wit, a touch of vulnerability. That was what I was looking for,” he concluded.

About Ramayana

The Nitesh Tiwari directorial, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, is a grand cinematic adaptation of the ancient Indian epic. The mythological saga features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash in the villainous role of Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Hanuman.

The lineup also includes Rakul Preet Singh in the role of Surpanakha, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari, Arun Govil, Vivek Oberoi and Sheeba Chaddha in pivotal roles.

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