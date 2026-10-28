<i>Ramayana</i> First Reviews: Ranbir Kapoor-Yash Film Is 'Spectacular, One Of 2026's Most Immersive Cinematic Experiences'

The first reviews of Ramayana are out. Ahead of its grand release on November 5, the Ramayana makers held a special screening of the film in Los Angeles on October 27.

Calling it one of this year's most immersive cinematic experiences, an Internet user wrote, "Ramayana Rise of a Legend was spectacular! The visuals, the dances, the music, the action were all colossal. Ranbir Kapoor was sublime, Yash was magnetic. One of this year's most immersive cinematic experiences. A grand spectacle!"

Another user wrote, "It's going to be rampage next week. Blockbuster guarantee! Literally everyone has done a great job. Those two NRIs will need to buy a dozen Burnols and Gelusil's next week."

Praising Ranbir Kapoor's performance, another user wrote, "Ramayana made western audience EMOTIONAL. Ranbir Kapoor is some serious talent, Moved into tears. We won guys!!! #Ramayana"

"Positive reveiws everywhere. Diwali class winner," wrote another one.

Producer Namit Malhotra, Director Nitesh Tiwari and his wife Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi arrived in their traditional best for the grand show. Videos from the venue have already gone viral on social media.

About Ramayana

Ramayana has been made on a staggering budget of Rs 4,000 crore.

Speaking to Prakhar Gupta, producer Namit Malhotra revealed, "When we set out to make this six or seven years ago, people thought I was a lunatic because no Indian film comes close to this scale. Put simply, the budget will be around $500 million for both parts combined, which is over Rs 4,000 crore."

He added, "We're making the largest film in the world for the greatest epic that deserves to be seen globally. And yet, I believe we're doing it more efficiently than some of the biggest Hollywood films. We're not being irresponsible-we're being ambitious, but grounded."

The film is set to be released in two parts, with the first instalment scheduled to release worldwide in October 2026 ahead of Diwali, while the second part is slated for Diwali 2027.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, Sunny Deol and Ravi Dubey play pivotal roles in the film.