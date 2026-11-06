Mahesh Babu Praises <i>Ramayana</i>, Calls Ranbir Kapoor, Yash And Sai Pallavi "Magical"

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Rise of a Legend hit theatres on November 5, bringing the much-awaited epic to the big screen. The film, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, has since been receiving much praise. Joining those appreciating the film is Telugu star Mahesh Babu, who has shared a special message for its cast and makers.

Sharing his reaction on X, Mahesh Babu said he was happy to see the stories people had grown up hearing brought to life on the big screen. He described the performances of Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi as magical and congratulated the entire team for bringing a film of this scale to audiences.

“The stories we've grown up hearing since childhood, coming alive so beautifully on the big screen… makes me so happy. Ranbir, Yash, Sai Pallavi… magical. @malhotra_namit & @niteshtiwari22 take a bow. Kudos to all your efforts in pulling off a film of this scale,” he wrote.

Director Nitesh Tiwari acknowledged Mahesh Babu's appreciation, writing, “Thank you so much, Mahesh Garu.”

Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 2

Ramayana has started strong at the box office. According to Sacnilk, the film collected an estimated Rs 19.23 crore net in India on its second day, November 6, across 14,194 shows, as of 4 PM IST.

The Hindi version contributed Rs 14.38 crore, followed by Kannada at Rs 2.02 crore, Telugu at ₹1.68 crore, Tamil at Rs 65 lakh and Malayalam at Rs 50 lakh.

With these collections, Ramayana's two-day India net total stood at ₹84.08 crore, while its India gross collection reached Rs 100.19 crore.

Ramayana collected Rs 64.85 crore net in India on its first day, making it the second-highest opener among films released in 2026. This year's biggest opener was Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The Ranveer Singh film earned Rs 102.55 crore across all languages on its opening day.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The film also has an ensemble cast portraying other key characters from the epic.