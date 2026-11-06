"Talk About Ram-Sita, Not Budget Or VFX": Salman Khan On Rs 4,000-Crore <i>Ramayana</i>

At a time when much of the conversation around Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited Ramayana has revolved around its reported Rs 4,000 crore budget and visual effects, Salman Khan has a different take. The actor believes that a film based on the epic should be discussed for the story it tells and the characters it brings alive, rather than being reduced to conversations about its production costs and VFX.

Speaking at the trailer launch of his upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, Salman Khan was asked about the ongoing discussion around Ramayana. The actor made it clear that he would rather see the focus shift back to the epic itself.

"I just think Ramayana ka charcha Ramayana pe hona chahiye na ki VFX and cost of production par. I think this narrative ki 4000 (budget of Ramayana) aur VFX, VFX, VFX. I just don't think ki that is correct," Salman said.

He further added, "I just think ki Ramayana ka charcha Ramayana ke upar hi hona chahiye - Ram, Ravana, Sita."

Salman also drew a parallel between the qualities associated with Lord Ram and the protagonist of his own film, Maatrubhumi. Pointing out that Ram's character was defined by several qualities beyond his identity as a warrior, the actor said, "Ram ke upar baat karo, uski quality par. Maatrubhumi mein jo hero hai usme sab qualities hai Ram jaise."

Elaborating on what he meant, Salman said that Lord Ram was a good son, a good husband, a good father and a good warrior. According to the actor, the central character in Maatrubhumi embodies these very qualities.

Salman's remarks come amid considerable anticipation around Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The ambitious two-part cinematic adaptation has been one of the most talked-about Indian film projects, with its scale, reported budget, casting and visual effects frequently becoming subjects of public discussion.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace has also generated interest as the actor returns in a film centred on the human cost of war. With his comments, Salman has brought the conversation back to what he believes should remain at the heart of a Ramayana adaptation: the story, its characters and the values they represent.

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