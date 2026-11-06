Despite Rs 4,000 Crore Budget, <i>Ramayana</i> Misses <i>Adipurush's</i> Day 1 Mark, Prabhas Fans React

The comparisons between Ranbir Kapoor-led Ramayana and Prabhas-led Adipurush have been incessant. With the Day 1 box office collection of Ramayana now in, there is a lot of chatter on X about how, despite being a massive epic mounted on a Rs 4,000 crore budget, Ramayana Part 1 has still not surpassed Adipurush's Day 1 collection, either in India or worldwide.

Ramayana minted a net Rs 64.85 crore across 25,200 shows on its opening day. Apart from Hindi, Kannada added Rs 7.25 crore from 1,197 shows, Telugu Rs 6.00 crore from 1,776 shows, Tamil Rs 2.60 crore from 992 shows and Malayalam Rs 1.50 crore from 557 shows to the total.

The Prabhas starrer earned Rs 86.75 crore (net) in India across all languages on Day 1.

Overseas, Ramayana grossed a total of Rs 50.00 crore, pushing its worldwide gross collection to Rs 127.50 crore.

As per Sacnilk, Adipurush's Day 1 worldwide gross collection was Rs 128.08 crore. However, T-Series had reported a higher figure of Rs 140 crore.

Internet Reactions

Prabhas fans have been flooding social media with the box office collections of the two films.

One user wrote, "#Adipurush Day 1 WW: 140Cr #Ramayana Day 1 WW: 125Cr** (est). Bro pulled it off without a massive budget and while being trolled as animated content. One more reason to justify his tag."

Someone else said, "#Adipurush continues to stand as the only non-sequel Bollywood film to achieve a Rs 100 crore opening in India, despite facing massive trolling for its VFX and content! #Prabhas stardom."

Another comment read, "#Adipurush is still the biggest opening Bollywood non-sequel film... #Ramayana just stands at #3 overall after D2 and Adipurush, comfortably crossing Jawan's Rs 120 crore opening. Second Rs 100 crore opening for Ranbir Kapoor after Animal's Rs 116 crore gross!"



"Ramayana worth Rs 4,000 crore vs Adipurush worth Rs 500-700 crore. Ramayana left Adipurush far behind in terms of budget, but the opening day figures changed the whole game. Ramayana opened with Rs 125 crore, while Adipurush earned Rs 140 crore on its first day. Meaning the budget was 6-8 times higher, but Adipurush still came out ahead in the opening. Records are not made just by investing money, sir; one also has to win the hearts of the people," mentioned another user.

One person wrote, "Never thought I'd be flexing Adipurush's Day 1 records, but here we are! #Prabhas is the undisputed King of Openings. Just give him a solid director and good content, and watch him unleash."

About Ramayana

Mounted on a budget of Rs 4,000 crore, Ramayana is touted to be the biggest release of the year.

The film is set to be released in two parts, with the first instalment scheduled to release worldwide on November 5, 2026 ahead of Diwali, while the second part is slated for Diwali 2028.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey and Yash play pivotal roles in the film.

ALSO READ | Ramayana vs Adipurush Box Office: Prabhas Film Opened Rs 21.90 Crore Higher Than Ranbir Kapoor's Epic