<i>Scene</i> Review: Suriya's Eccentric Cop Avatar Is A Total Delight

Tamil actor Suriya has been having a great year so far, with two back-to-back hits (Karuppu and Viswanath and Sons) already under his belt. He rounds off 2026 with Malayalam director Jithu Madhavan's Scene, also featuring Nazriya Nazim and Naslen. There's something very refreshing about watching Suriya step into an unconventional role, moving away from the mass hero template.

What happens when an ace cop renowned for his extraordinary ability to crack cases suddenly starts to turn into the opposite of what he stood for? DSP Inbaraj (Suriya) is a professional cop with superb investigative instincts and a sharp mind that make him an exceptional officer. However, one day, he makes a dramatic U-turn, becoming the antithesis of the cop he once was. This unexpected transformation sees him become an indisciplined, dishevelled, shorts-sporting, chain-smoking, reckless cop who's hell-bent on resigning from the force but is held back by his boss Stephen (Lal), the chief of the crime branch. Stephen finally promises to relieve him after one last case that resembles a serial killing, but the murderer, Victor, has already been convicted. What happened to Inba that brought about his transformation? And what is this puzzling new whodunnit that Inba is saddled with? Does he manage to solve his final case?

Director Jithu Madhavan has a very distinct filmmaking sensibility. His ability to create quirky characters that are unpredictable and funny without much effort is what makes his films highly engaging. As in Aavesham, the madness that arises out of certain situations, thanks to the characters, is also seen in Scene.

The narrative in this crime comedy is driven by these characters, especially Maya (Nazriya), Eswaran (Naslen), Inba's father (Anand Raj) and Inba's mother in the second half of the film. In the first half, it is Inba's colleagues Vinoth, Sibi (Rajpriyan) and Stephen who drive the story, providing insights into DSP Inba and his backstory. The first half of the story is slow-paced, with understated humour, as Jithu takes his time setting up the characters. The filmmaker could have trimmed certain scenes, like Vinoth trying to lobby his colleagues or explaining the backstory, as they unnecessarily stretch the film.

The pace picks up significantly in the second half as the interactions between the characters, their eccentricities and flaws, and the chaotic situations provide plenty of amusing moments and some surprising ones as well. For instance, Inba's father is a forensic scientist who loses his memory in patches, while his mother, a criminal psychologist, is an alcoholic. Some aspects, like Inba's sudden romantic turn, are jarring in the second half, as they are not woven seamlessly into the narrative.

Taking a star of Suriya's stature and presenting him in a different light comes with its own challenges. What the filmmaker has cleverly done is pay homage to Suriya's earlier hits, like Singham, Vaaranam Aayiram and Kaakha Kaakha, and pepper the film with references to them, either through dialogues or songs. The use of maestro Ilaiyaraaja's songs also adds a layer of nostalgia and complements the film's irreverent tone. And with Suriya even poking fun at his own stardom, this becomes a total delight to watch on screen.

Suriya seems to have had a great time playing Inba on screen, as he has an infectious energy about him. His comic timing and body language work well, and the fact that Inba doesn't take himself too seriously comes through with ease. After a long time, the Tamil star has found a role that allows him to let his hair down and have fun as an actor. This eccentric avatar suits him and reminds the audience that the Suriya of his earlier films is alive and thriving.

Nazriya Nazim and Naslen are superb in their roles as Maya and Eswaran, respectively. For Nazriya, the role of Maya is a cakewalk, and she aces it, especially in the comic scenes. Naslen has a strong screen presence, and it is his natural, understated performance that elevates his scenes. The supporting characters, like Anand Raj and Rajpriyan, exude humour too, but the casting of Inba's mother and Lal was a bit of a miss. Known faces from the Tamil film industry would have added more authenticity to the narrative.

Music director Sushin Shyam, who makes his Tamil debut with this film, has provided a background score and songs that perfectly complement the film's unusual and quirky mood. Technically, the cinematography by Vineeth Augusta is top-notch, while the editing by Ajmal Sabu is particularly slick in the climax portions.

Director Jithu Madhavan is known for his dark comedy and strong storytelling, and with Scene being his debut in Tamil cinema, expectations were high for both him and Suriya, who has also produced the film. This collaboration has given us a movie that is refreshingly different from recent Tamil films. Scene is a quirky crime comedy that has its share of laughs and surprises, with Suriya having a whale of a time on screen.