"She Rejected Them": Suriya Says He Approached Nazriya Nazim For 3 Films Before <i>Scene</i>

Suriya has revealed that getting Nazriya Nazim on board for their upcoming film Scene took more than one attempt. The actor shared that he had approached her for three of his earlier films, but she turned down all the offers before finally agreeing to work with him in director Jithu Madhavan's upcoming project. Speaking at a promotional event in Hyderabad, Suriya also spoke about his admiration for Nazriya's confidence and the way she makes decisions about her career.

Suriya said he had wanted to share screen space with Nazriya for a long time. Recalling their earlier conversations, he revealed that it was only after three unsuccessful attempts that the collaboration finally worked out.

"I have always wanted to work with Nazriya. We had asked her to act in three of my films earlier, but she rejected them. It was only on the fourth attempt that she agreed," he said, as quoted by The Times of India.

The actor also mentioned that Nazriya had declined several Tamil film offers over the last 12 years. However, he did not see her decisions as missed opportunities. Instead, Suriya appreciated the clarity with which she chose her projects and said he respected her confidence in following her own path.

Nazriya Calls Scene A Dream Come True

For Nazriya, Scene marks an important return to Tamil cinema. The actor has largely stayed away from Tamil films for nearly 12 years after her marriage to Fahadh Faasil. While she continued to work in Malayalam cinema, she did not take up any Tamil projects during this period. Her last Tamil release was Anis' romantic film Thirumanam Enum Nikkah (2014).

The actor had also spoken about why she chose Scene for her comeback. She revealed that working with Suriya was something she had wanted for a long time and thanked the director and the team for making the experience memorable.

"The reason I agreed to return to Tamil cinema after 12 years was that this was a Suriya sir film. Honestly, it is a dream come true. I had missed out on opportunities once or twice earlier for various reasons. I am very happy that this is finally the first film bringing the two of us together," she said, as quoted by Manorama Online.

Scene is scheduled to release in theatres on November 6, coinciding with the Diwali festive season.

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