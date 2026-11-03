"Fahadh Should Hear This": <i>Scene</i> Actor Nazriya Nazim's Witty Response To Being Compared To Suriya And Jyotika

Nazriya Nazim shared a light-hearted moment at the promotional event of her upcoming film Scene when she was compared, along with her husband Fahadh Faasil, to star couple Suriya and Jyotika. Notably, Nazriya will be seen sharing screen space with Suriya in Scene.

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The event featured a playful exchange when the host compared Nazriya and Fahadh with Suriya and Jyotika, describing them as two of the most beloved celebrity couples in the Malayalam and Tamil film industries. When asked about the similarities between the two couples, Nazriya responded with a laugh, saying, as quoted by Manorama Online, "Fahadh should hear this. They are calling it harmony."

She later elaborated on what, in her view, connected the two couples.

"I think the similarities between the two couples are mutual respect, love, and dedication towards their work. What I consider most important is the mutual respect," she said.

Addressing fans at the event, Nazriya said she was overwhelmed by the large turnout and thanked Tamil audiences for continuing to support her despite her long absence from the industry. She said Chennai had always held a special place in her heart and that the affection she received from audiences there made every visit memorable.

"Seeing such a huge crowd has left my mind completely blank. Thank you so much, everyone. Even during the time when I wasn't doing Tamil films, I always loved coming back to Chennai. That's because the love and support have always been here. Thank you so, so much."

Speaking about her comeback, the actress described Scene as a particularly special project. She said sharing screen space with Suriya was a long-held dream and expressed gratitude to director Jithu Madhavan and the film's team for making the experience enjoyable.

"The reason I agreed to return to Tamil cinema after 12 years was that this was a Suriya sir film. Honestly, it is a dream come true. I had missed out on opportunities once or twice earlier for various reasons. I am very happy that this is finally the first film bringing the two of us together," she said.