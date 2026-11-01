<i>Scene</i> Trailer: Suriya Plays Reluctant Cop In Jithu Madhavan's Crime Comedy, Naslen Makes Tamil Debut

Suriya is gearing up for his third theatrical release of 2026 with Jithu Madhavan's crime comedy Scene.

What's Happening

The actor, who has had two successful releases this year, will be seen in a different avatar as DSP Inbaraj.

The makers unveiled the film's trailer on Saturday, offering a glimpse into the world of a police officer who appears to have little interest in his profession.

The trailer introduces DSP Inbaraj as a police officer who has seemingly had enough of his job. After resigning from the force, he spends his time at home, relaxing on his sofa and listening to music.

His former colleagues, meanwhile, are struggling to understand why he decided to leave the police force. While they discuss his resignation, Inbaraj appears least bothered, occupying himself with cooking an omelette.

Even when a group of policemen arrive at his house to convince him to return to duty, he refuses to take them seriously and continues playing with a stress ball.

The situation takes a humorous turn when the officers inform him that they have orders to bring him to the police station by force.

Inbaraj offers little resistance and is eventually carried out of his house by the policemen. Even as they lift him down the stairs, he casually smokes.

When his superior questions his decision to resign at the peak of his career, Inbaraj reveals that he wants to enter politics.

The moment also brings to mind Suriya's Nerukku Ner (1997) and Friends (2000) co-star Vijay, who stepped away from acting earlier this year to pursue a political career and subsequently became the chief minister of Tamil Nadu.

The trailer also hints at the reason behind Inbaraj's disinterest in his profession. His fellow officers believe he has grown bored because he does not consider anyone his equal.

Naslen And Nazriya Nazim Join Suriya In Scene

The trailer also introduces Malayalam actor Naslen as Eeswaran Joseph, who appears to be responsible for creating trouble across the city.

Much like Inbaraj, Eeswaran seems to approach situations without much urgency. In one sequence, he is seen enjoying a lollipop, while another shows him listening to music. The latter moment also echoes the Alexa sequence featuring Suriya's character.

Scene marks Naslen's debut in Tamil cinema. Director Jithu Madhavan is also making his Tamil directorial debut with the film. He is best known for helming Fahadh Faasil's 2024 action comedy 'Aavesham', which emerged as a major box office success.

Nazriya Nazim will also be seen in the film as Maya, Suriya's unconventional house help. The trailer presents her as someone who is equally comfortable taking charge of situations and getting physical when required. With Scene, Nazriya returns to Tamil cinema after 12 years. Her last Tamil release was Anis' romantic film Thirumanam Enum Nikkah (2014).